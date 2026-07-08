Fact Check: Loco pilot did not stop the train to buy samosas, Railways reveals the truth about viral video

Indore:

The Western Railway has dismissed as false a viral video on social media claiming that a loco pilot stopped a DEMU train at an unscheduled location just to buy samosas, clarifying that the video circulating online presents a misleading account of the incident.

The clarification came after a video showing a train halted near a railway crossing on Rangwasa Road area in Rau near Indore. The video shared widely on social media claimed that the loco pilot had stopped the train just and stepped off to purchase a pack of samosas. This prompted criticism and questions over the Railways operations and the loco pilot's professionalism.

What the viral claim alleged

The viral clip shows a train halted near the Rangwasa Road while a railway staff member walks to a small eatery located beside the tracks. The individual is seen purchasing samosas before returning to the locomotive, following which the train continues its journey.

The video was widely circulated on social media with claims that the loco pilot of the Indore-Mhow DEMU passenger train had stopped the train at the location solely to buy snacks.

The claim triggered widespread discussion online, with many questioning railway safety protocols and discipline.

What Railways said about the viral video

Responding to the viral claims, Western Railway issued a detailed clarification, stating that the train had stopped strictly in accordance with railway operating procedures and not for the purpose alleged in the viral posts.

The Railways said, "The train was stopped at a red signal as per prescribed operating rules. During the halt, the loco pilot briefly interacted with a nearby vendor. The claim that the train was stopped to purchase samosas is completely false and misleading."

It further stated that the halt was mandatory because the signal ahead was at danger (red), and the train could not proceed until clearance was received. According to the Railways, the interaction captured in the video was misrepresented to create a misleading narrative.

Railways urges public not to spread misinformation

The Railways appealed to the public to avoid sharing unverified or misleading content on social media, saying such posts can create unnecessary confusion and undermine public confidence in railway operations.

Officials urged people to verify information through official sources before circulating claims related to railway functioning, adding that safety and operational protocols are followed strictly at all times.

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