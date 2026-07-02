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PIB debunks fake video of General Upendra Dwivedi, slams Pakistan-linked disinformation campaign

Written By: Abhishek Sheoran
Published: ,Updated:

Calling out the malicious intent behind the viral content, PIB said Pakistan-based propaganda handles are deliberately circulating fabricated and AI-manipulated videos to spread false narratives, create confusion, and undermine public trust.

PIB stated that the transition in the office of the Chief of the Army Staff was a routine and institutional process.
PIB stated that the transition in the office of the Chief of the Army Staff was a routine and institutional process. Image Source : X/@PIBFactCheck
New Delhi:

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has categorically dismissed as fake an AI-generated deepfake video being circulated by Pakistan-based propaganda accounts, falsely claiming that former Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi resigned in protest and handed over command to General Dhiraj Seth.

Issuing a fact check, PIB clarified that General Upendra Dwivedi never made any such statement. It described the viral clip as a digitally manipulated deepfake created solely to mislead the public and fuel a coordinated disinformation campaign.

PIB further stated that the transition in the office of the Chief of the Army Staff was a routine and institutional process carried out strictly in accordance with established tenure norms and laid-down procedures following General Dwivedi's superannuation after more than four decades of distinguished service.

Calling out the malicious intent behind the viral content, PIB said Pakistan-based propaganda handles are deliberately circulating fabricated and AI-manipulated videos to spread false narratives, create confusion, and undermine public trust. The fact-checking agency urged citizens to rely only on verified official sources and avoid sharing unverified content designed to amplify misinformation.

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Pib Fact Check General Upendra Dwivedi Fake Video DeepFake Video
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