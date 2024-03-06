FACT CHECK: Viral video misrepresents ED raid at AAP leader's house in Gujarat

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Screenshot of a viral video misrepresenting an ED raid at the AAP leader's house in Gujarat.

A video circulating online purportedly showing an Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid at the house of an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader in Surat, Gujarat, is misleading. Investigations reveal that the video depicts an ED raid at a businessman's residence in Kolkata, West Bengal.

Origin of the video

The misleading video, which circulated false claims, originated from an ED raid conducted on September 10, 2022, at the premises of businessman Aamir Khan in Kolkata. The footage, erroneously linked to an AAP leader in Gujarat, actually depicts cash being counted during the raid in Kolkata.

Misrepresentation fuels speculation

The misinterpretation of the video has sparked speculation, particularly in the context of AAP's recent victories in Punjab and their declared intent to contest elections in Gujarat. However, there is no factual basis linking the video to any AAP leader's house in Surat.

Verification process

Upon close examination, it was discovered that the video contained textual and auditory cues indicating its origin in West Bengal, not Gujarat. Further investigation, including reverse image searches and references to news reports by reputable sources such as India Today and NDTV, confirmed the video's true context.

ED raid details

The ED raid in Kolkata was part of an investigation into a mobile gaming app scam allegedly involving the promotion of the app 'E-Nuggets' by Aamir Khan. The raid reportedly led to the seizure of over Rs 17 crores in cash. The ED's probe was initiated based on an FIR filed by the Kolkata Police against the company and its promoters.

Official confirmation missing

While there is ample evidence to support the Kolkata raid, there is no official confirmation or credible report from the ED or the Central Bureau of Investigation regarding any cash recovery from an AAP leader's house in Surat, Gujarat. Thus, the claim remains unfounded and misleading.

