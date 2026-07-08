Fact check: Viral video claiming BAT BMS app can hack ATMs is fake

New Delhi:

A viral video claiming that the Chinese BAT BMS mobile application can remotely switch off Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) is fake. The clip, which has been widely shared on social media, falsely suggests that the battery management app can control an ATM with a single tap.

However, experts say the claim has no technical basis and the video appears to have been staged to mislead viewers and gain online attention.

ATMs cannot be controlled through a battery app

The BAT BMS app was originally developed by Chinese company Shenzhen Grenergy Technology as a battery monitoring tool for lithium-ion battery systems used in electric vehicles, solar power systems and other energy storage applications.

It communicates with compatible battery packs over Bluetooth to display battery health and, in some cases, manage charging or discharging functions. However, ATMs operate on secure banking networks protected by encrypted communication systems, virtual private networks (VPNs) and multiple layers of cybersecurity.

They have no connection with consumer battery management applications, making it impossible for an app like BAT BMS to remotely control or restart an ATM.

Experts say video was likely staged

Cybersecurity experts believe the person who recorded the viral clip likely timed the app interaction with a routine ATM reboot or maintenance cycle, creating the false impression that the phone triggered the shutdown.

Many also pointed out that the app interface shown in the video closely resembles BAT BMS, possibly to take advantage of the app's recent notoriety and make the video appear more believable.

Why BAT BMS was in the spotlight

The BAT BMS app recently came under scrutiny after it was allegedly misused to disable some Bluetooth-enabled e-rickshaws by disconnecting their battery systems. The app was not designed as a hacking tool, but weak security and authentication in certain battery management systems allowed unauthorised users to interfere with nearby vehicles.

Following reports of misuse, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology directed Apple and Google to remove BAT BMS and similar battery management applications, including Lossigy and Epoch Li-ion, from their app stores.

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