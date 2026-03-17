Fact Check: 'Youth Khelo India Federation' has no links with govt, Khelo India or Indian Olympic Association

New Delhi:

The Central government fact-checking unit, PIB Fact Check, has issued a caution regarding an organisation that has been approaching athletes while claiming links to official sports bodies in India. The entity, identifying itself as the ‘Youth Khelo India Federation’, is alleged to have misrepresented its credentials in communications sent to prospective participants.

The matter has drawn attention after athletes reported receiving invitations tied to an event described as the ‘International Games 2026 Thailand’. Those contacted were asked to pay a fee of $825 in order to take part, raising concerns about the legitimacy of both the organiser and the competition.

“An organisation operating under the name ‘Youth Khelo India Federation’ is claiming affiliation with the Government of India, #KheloIndia, and the Indian Olympic Association. The organisation is also soliciting payments from athletes by requesting an entry fee of $825 per participant for participation in the ‘INTERNATIONAL GAMES 2026 THAILAND,” PIB’s statement read.

Not affiliated with any of India’s sporting bodies

Officials have clarified that the organisation does not have any recognised association with India’s sports administration system. The clarification also states that the entity is not linked to any government-backed initiative or governing body involved in athlete development and participation. The advisory further addressed the event being promoted, noting that it has no connection with official programmes run by the government or its sports authorities.

“The organisation is neither recognised nor affiliated with the @IndiaSports, @Media_SAI or any of its associated bodies. The event titled ‘International Games 2026 Thailand’ has no association with @Media_SAI or the @kheloindia programme, Govt of India,” it was further read.

Authorities have also underlined that the process described by the organisation, particularly the collection of participation fees in this manner, does not align with established practices for international competitions involving Indian athletes.

“The Sports Authority of India does not authorise any private entity to collect participation fees from athletes for international events in this manner.”

The warning urges athletes and stakeholders to remain cautious when dealing with unsolicited offers that invoke the names of recognised institutions. It also calls for any suspicious communication, including emails, videos or promotional material, to be reported to the appropriate authorities for further action.