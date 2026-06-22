Fact check: NTA debunks viral NEET-UG 2026 paper leak claim, calls video 'fake'

New Delhi:

Just a day after the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination was conducted, a video claiming that the question paper had been leaked began circulating widely on social media. The video triggered concern among students and parents, reviving fears. However, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has categorically denied the allegations, describing the video as fabricated and misleading.

Fact check: Is the NEET-UG 2026 leak claim true?

According to the NTA, the viral video making claims about a NEET-UG 2026 paper leak is completely false. In an official statement, the agency said it had taken note of the content being circulated online and confirmed that the video was fake. The examination, it said, was conducted smoothly under extensive security and surveillance arrangements.

The testing body stressed that there was no evidence of any paper leak and warned that spreading such misinformation could create unnecessary panic among lakhs of students.

NTA warns of legal action against misinformation

The agency described the deliberate creation and circulation of false information as a serious offence. It said action is being initiated against those responsible for originating and spreading the video. NTA added that it is working with the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) and law-enforcement agencies to identify the individuals behind the misleading content and take appropriate action.

Appealing for restraint, the NTA urged students, parents, and the public not to rely on unverified social media posts. The agency advised aspirants to check only official updates available on the NEET website and verified NTA communication channels. Officials said that with more than 20 lakh candidates involved in the examination process, maintaining a calm and fair environment is essential.

“NTA's attention has been drawn to a fabricated video being circulated on social media regarding NEET (UG) 2026. The video is FAKE and the claims it makes are false. The examination was conducted successfully today under comprehensive security and surveillance. Manufacturing and deliberately circulating such misinformation to defraud or alarm students is a serious offence. NTA, with the support of I4C and law-enforcement agencies, is taking action against those responsible for originating this content. We appeal to students, parents and the public to verify only through neet.nta.nic.in and official NTA handles, and not to amplify such material. Our 20 lakh+ aspirants deserve a calm and fair process,” NTA posted on X.

NEET-UG re-exam held under tight security

The NEET-UG 2026 re-examination was conducted on June 21. Education experts who reviewed the paper said it appeared more analytical and concept-based than the earlier May session. According to academic experts, the re-exam was generally rated as moderate to difficult, with a stronger focus on testing conceptual understanding rather than direct recall-based questions.

Candidates are now awaiting the provisional answer key for the re-examination, which is expected to be released around June 28. Once published, students will be able to download it from the official NEET portal and raise objections, if any, within the prescribed timeline.

Also Read: NEET re-exam analysis 2026: Paper tests conceptual depth, questions more analytical, says expert