Fact Check: Manoj Tiwari hits out at fake news circulating in his name on dollar-rupee remark Tiwari said that some screenshots were sent to him by his close associates via WhatsApp, in which the statement was being circulated in his name. He said that when he saw it, he was shocked, because it was completely fabricated.

New Delhi:

BJP leader and Lok Sabha MP from North East Delhi, Manoj Tiwari, has debunked a statement attributed to him on the fall of the India currency rupee against the US dollar. The remark has been making the rounds across social media platforms.

"We carry rupees not dollar in our pockets. What does the dollar have to do with us? Whether the dollar rises or falls, it won't affect the people of our country," it read.

Tiwari rebukes media for spreading fake news

Former Delhi BJP chief Tiwari said the statement has not been made by him and he was going to send legal notices to media houses attributing the remark to him. He also asked the outlets using the statement in his name to remove the post and issue a clarification.

Tiwari said that some screenshots were sent to him by his close associates via WhatsApp, in which the statement was being circulated in his name. He said that when he saw it, he was shocked, because it was completely fabricated.

BJP leader expresses concern over fake news

In a video on X, Tiwari clarified that he never made such a statement. On the contrary, he has always encouraged people to adopt digital payments.

“I continuously tell people that this is the digital era. There is no need to carry large amounts of cash in your pockets. Open a bank account, adopt digital methods, and use UPI, but some media outlets take statements out of context and spread fake news,” he said.

He also expressed concern over the rapidly spreading fake news, calling it harmful for both democracy and the public.