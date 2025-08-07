Fact Check: Is Aditya Srivastava, mentioned by Rahul Gandhi, a voter in three Indian states? To verify Rahul Gandhi’s claim, an investigation was conducted using the Election Commission website, searching with the exact EPIC number he provided. The purpose was to confirm whether Aditya Srivastava’s name was legitimately listed as a voter or not.

New Delhi:

During a press conference on August 7, the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha and Congress Member of Parliament, Rahul Gandhi, made a startling claim about fake voters. He presented the voter lists of Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra, alleging that the same individual’s name appeared multiple times across different states and polling booths. Gandhi specifically cited a person named Aditya Srivastava with the EPIC number FPP6437040 as an example.

According to Rahul Gandhi, Aditya Srivastava is registered as a voter not only in Karnataka but also in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra. He displayed the individual's face, photo, and EPIC number to support his allegation, raising serious questions about the transparency of the electoral process.

Inquiry and verification

To verify Gandhi’s claim, it was searched on the official Election Commission website using the same EPIC number provided by Rahul Gandhi. It was aimed to check whether Aditya Srivastava's name genuinely appeared in the voter lists of Uttar Pradesh or Maharashtra, besides Karnataka.

What did the investigation find?

The investigation revealed surprising results. While Aditya Srivastava’s name appeared in the Karnataka voter list, no records were found when the state was switched to Maharashtra or Uttar Pradesh on the Election Commission website. The website returned a 'No result found' message for those states.

Rahul Gandhi’s claim disproved by official records

The official data clearly shows that Aditya Srivastava is registered as a voter only in Karnataka, not in Uttar Pradesh or Maharashtra. This contradicts Rahul Gandhi’s assertion, indicating that the Election Commission’s records do not support the claim of the same person being a voter in three different states.

This fact check underscores the importance of verifying electoral allegations through authentic sources before questioning the integrity of the election process.