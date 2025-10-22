Fact Check: Bhojpuri singer Khesari Lal Yadav passes away? Here's the truth behind the viral claim Fact Check: A post is circulating on social media claiming that Bhojpuri cinema actor and singer Khesari Lal Yadav has passed away. Let's find out the truth.

New Delhi:

Several social media users shared a post claiming that popular Bhojpuri singer and actor Khesari Lal Yadav had passed away. The post featured a photo of the singer along with condolence messages. However, fact-checking confirmed that the claim is false.

What is going viral?

On the social media platform Facebook, a user created a graphic image of actor Khesari Lal Yadav and posted it with the caption "Late Khesari Lal Yadav." The caption of the post read, "Miss you Khesari Lal Yadav, may God grant you a place in his feet." Another user shared the viral image with a similar claim on the social media platform Threads.

(Image Source : FACEBOOK/SONIYA RANI)This is going viral.

Investigation

To verify the viral claim, a customised keyword search was conducted on Google, but no credible reports of Khesari Lal Yadav's death were found. Instead, a report on India TV's website dated October 16, 2025, confirmed that Khesari Lal Yadav is contesting from the Chhapra assembly seat in the upcoming Bihar elections.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Screenshot of the news article about Khesari Lal Yadav

In the next phase of our investigation, we examined the social media accounts of the singer and on viewing his X account, we came across a post dated September 4, 2025. He clarified that tweeting a post confirmed he was alive. "I am alive," read a rough translation of the text, originally written in Bhojpuri.

(Image Source : X/KHESARI LAL YADAV)Khesari Lal Yadav's X post

What did the fact check reveal?

Our investigation revealed that the viral post about the death of actor and singer Khesari Lal Yadav is fake. The Bhojpuri superstar is healthy and has clearly denied the claims of his death on social media. Khesari Lal Yadav is also contesting the Bihar assembly elections from the Chhapra seat. People are advised to be cautious of any such fake posts.

