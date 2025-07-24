Fact Check: Delhi airport flooded due to heavy rain? Know truth behind viral video India TV Fact Check: A video viral on social media is claiming that Delhi airport in India is flooded due to rain. Let's find out the truth behind this viral video.

New Delhi:

In today’s era of the internet and social media, the spread of fake news has become increasingly common. A recent example has emerged from Delhi's airport, where, a video circulating on social media shows waterlogged surroundings claimed to be from Delhi airport. However, a fact-check has confirmed that this viral claim is entirely false and misleading.

What is going viral?

On the social media platform Facebook, a user named Rajesh Kumar Bairwa shared the viral video on July 19, 2025, and wrote, "Delhi Airport to Samandar Ban Gaya." It is written on the viral video - "Delhi airport aaj ki baarish." Many other users have also shared this video with similar claims.

(Image Source : FACEBBOK/RAJESH KUMAR BAIRWA)This is going viral.

Investigation

To verify the authenticity of the viral video circulating on social media, we began by conducting a Google Open Search using relevant keywords. However, we found no credible media reports indicating that Delhi Airport was flooded or facing a flood-like situation. Next, we performed a Google reverse image search on a key frame from the video. During this process, we discovered that the same video had been posted by a Facebook user on April 17, 2024. The information obtained from the Facebook post confirmed that the viral video is not recent and does not depict a current event.

On further investigation, we found a post shared by 'The National' on X on 16 April 2024 with a similar video. Its caption was, "Waterlogging at Dubai airport after heavy rains in UAE." The matter was clear that the video of the airport filled with rainwater that is going viral is not from Delhi but from Dubai.

(Image Source : FACEBOOK/CHIZY CHARLIE)Original video found on Facebook.

What came out in the fact check?

Fact check has revealed that the video going viral on social media is a year old and is from Dubai airport and not Delhi airport. There was waterlogging due to heavy rains there. The same video is now being shared on social media with a misleading claim that it is of Delhi airport. People are advised to be cautious of any such post.

Also Read: Fact Check: No, India didn't lose S-400 system to Pakistan, viral video digitally altered

Also Read: Fact Check: Indian Railways installing solar panels between train tracks? Know truth