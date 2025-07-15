Fact Check: Indian Railways installing solar panels between train tracks? Know truth India TV Fact Check: A post is going viral with claims that Indian Railways is going to install solar panels between the railway tracks. Let's find out the truth.

New Delhi:

A viral social media post recently claimed a "revolutionary breakthrough" in Indian Railways, alleging that removable solar panels would soon be installed between railway tracks across the country. The post further asserted that the initiative was being spearheaded by an Indian startup called Sun-Ways. However, when we fact checked this claim it found to be false.

What is the claim?

An X user, Rahul Kumar Das (@Rahul_Invest), shared a post on June 30 claiming that an Indian startup named Sun-Ways is deploying removable solar panels directly between railway tracks in the country. The user stated that once implemented, the move could generate over one terawatt-hour of electricity annually.

"India is turning train tracks into power plants. In a game-changing move for sustainable infrastructure, Indian startup Sun-Ways is deploying removable solar panels directly between railway tracks. No extra land needed. No disruption to rail services. Zero visual pollution. This approach could produce over one terawatt-hour of electricity annually, potentially powering over 200,000 homes — all by reimagining the space we already have," the user claimed.

Fact Check

Since this post was going viral on social media very fast, we decided to investigate the claim. To know the truth of the viral claim, we checked the picture through Google reverse image search, which led us to several social media accounts that had posted the same picture along with a similar claim.

Further, we did a customised keyword search on Google. During the search, we found a report published on the Swiss news portal swissinfo.ch on April 29, 2025. The photo given in the report matched the viral photo. However, it was clearly stated in the report that this project is being implemented in Switzerland, not India. The report also clarified that the startup company Sun-Wages, which is installing solar panels, is based in Switzerland. According to the report, solar panels are being installed between the railway tracks near Butts, a city in western Switzerland.

What did the fact check reveal?

The fact check done by India TV has revealed that the social media users claiming that an Indian startup named Sun-Ways is installing removable solar panels between railway tracks as part of a new initiative by Indian Railways is false. The project is currently being implemented in Switzerland by a Swiss startup, Sun-Ways. A false post was shared on social media to mislead viewers.

