Fact Check: Is legendary singer Asha Bhosle no more? Know truth behind viral social media claims India TV Fact Check: Several social media users are claiming that veteran singer Asha Bhosle is no more. Let's find out the truth behind this viral claim.

New Delhi:

In today's era of the internet and social media, the spread of fake news is becoming increasingly common. The latest example involves a false claim about legendary singer Asha Bhosle. A viral post on social media falsely claimed that she had passed away. However, a fact-check has confirmed that the claim is completely false. The legendary singer is alive and in good health.

What is the claim?

A Facebook user named Shabana Shaikh shared a photo of singer Asha Bhosle with a garland of flowers placed on it with a caption: "Famous singer Asha Bhosle passed away - a musical era ends (01 July 2025)." At the same time, another post made a similar claim and wrote - "Ham ne ek aor anmol kalakaar kho diye."

Another user wrote: "Legendary Singer Asha Bhosle Passes Away – A Musical Era Ends (01 July, 2025) Date of Passing: 01 July 2025. India mourns the loss of a true musical legend. On 1st July, 2025, the iconic playback singer Asha Bhosle passed away, marking the end of an era that defined Indian music across generations.…"

(Image Source : SCREENSHOT)This is going viral

Investigation

To verify the truth behind the viral claim about Asha Bhosle, we conducted a customised keyword search using Google Open Search with relevant keywords. However, no credible media reports were found confirming her death. Further, we checked Asha Bhosle's official social media accounts, including X and Instagram, but there was no indication of any such news there either.

During the investigation, a web story published by Aaj Tak on June 27, 2025, was found. According to the report, the classic film 'Umrao Jaan' was re-released in theatres after 44 years, and Asha Bhosle was present at a special screening in Mumbai. She even performed at the event, captivating the audience with her melodious voice. All these findings confirmed that the viral claim about Asha Bhosle’s death is completely false, and she is alive and well.

(Image Source : SCREENSHOT)Asha Bhosle was seen at Umrao Jaan's re-release event

What did the Fact Check reveal?

The fact check has confirmed that Asha Bhosle is in good health, and the viral social media post claiming her death is entirely false. Users are advised to verify such information before believing or sharing it, and to remain cautious of misleading or fake content circulating online.

Also Read: Fact Check: 2025 Bihar elections from October 21? Know truth behind viral claim

Also Read: Fact Check: No, US didn't use Indian airspace for strikes in Iran, viral claim is fake