Fact Check: 2025 Bihar elections from October 21? Know truth behind viral claim India TV Fact Check: A post is going viral on social media with claims that the dates of Bihar assembly elections have been announced. Let's find out the truth behind this viral post.

A viral social media post allegedly linked to the upcoming 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections has recently surfaced online. The post claims that the Election Commission has announced the poll schedule, stating that the first phase of voting will be held on October 21 and the final phase on November 20. It also alleges that vote counting will take place on November 24, 2025. However, when we fact-checked this claim it turned out to be false.

What is going viral?

A Facebook user named Khan Habib shared a social media post on July 2, allegedly elaborating on the 2025 schedule for the Bihar Assembly Elections. "Bihar elections dates announced. Bihar assembly elections dates have been announced. The first phase of voting will be on October 21 and the last phase of voting will be on November 20, while the result of the election will be on November 24," the post read.

Another X user made a similar claim, saying that the elections will be held in six phases and the results will be declared on November 24. The user wrote in his post, "The dates of assembly elections in Bihar have been announced. First phase 21 Oct, the second phase is 24 Oct, third phase is 28 Oct, fourth phase 1 Nov, fifth phase 9 Nov, sixth phase 20 Nov, while the result of the election will come on November 24."

Investigation

Since this post was going viral on social media platforms, we decided to investigate the claim. To know the truth of the viral claim, we conducted a customised keyword search on Google based on the details provided in the above-mentioned social media post. The search led us to a post shared by the Chief Electoral Officer of Bihar on his official Facebook account.

In a post shared on July 3, the Chief Electoral Officer of Bihar clarified that the purported schedule for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, which mentioned the first phase of voting on October 21 and the last on November 20, was fake. The post also mentioned that the Election Commission of India had not yet announced any dates for the Bihar Assembly Elections.

"The claim being circulated on various social media platforms that the Bihar Assembly Elections will be held in six phases from October 21 to November 20, with the counting of votes taking place on November 24, is entirely untrue. The truth is that the dates of elections in India are fixed and announced only by the Election Commission of India. Publicising any kind of date or phase information without the official announcement of the Commission is illegal and misleading to voters,” the post stated.

What came out in the fact check?

The fact check done by India TV has revealed that the claim being made with the post going viral on social media is false. The Election Commission of India has not released the schedule for the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections. The dates mentioned in the viral post originally pertained to the 2010 Bihar Assembly Elections.

