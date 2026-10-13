Piyush Goyal accuses Congress of bribing CECs with Padma awards, slams Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi:

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday accused the Congress of bribing the previous Chief Election Commissioners (CECs) with Padma awards and also accused the party of misusing the office of the Election Commissioner and rewarding officials with political appointments. Giving the example of former Chief Election Commissioners and Election Commissioners, Goyal alleged that appointments to constitutional posts were followed by political positions under Congress-led governments.

Goyal also accused the Congress of bias in its dealings with the Election Commission, alleging that the party rewarded former Chief Election Commissioners TN Seshan and MS Gill. He cited Seshan's candidature on a Congress ticket against BJP veteran Lal Krishna Advani in 1999 and Gill's conferment of the Padma Vibhushan in 2000, while Gill was still serving as Chief Election Commissioner, questioning whether such decisions amounted to inducements or bribery. Moreover, he cited RK Trivedi's appointment as Gujarat Governor in 1986, claiming it came within two months of the end of his tenure as Chief Election Commissioner.

"In a way, MS Gill's case is such that he served in the government, became an Election Commissioner, entered Parliament, and then joined the Union Cabinet. This also appears to be a case of some kind of deal-making. Let us look at RK Trivedi. His tenure as Chief Election Commissioner ended on December 31, 1985, and within two months, on February 26, 1986, the Rajiv Gandhi-led Congress government appointed him Governor of Gujarat." he said.

Goyal questions role of Sonia Gandhi in the appointment of Naveen Chawla as EC

Goyal also questioned the role attributed to Sonia Gandhi in the appointment of Naveen Chawla as Election Commissioner in 2005, asking who was running the government at the time and pointing out that the Prime Minister and the government were responsible for such appointments under the system then in place.

Moreover, Goyal referred to a 2009 request by then Chief Election Commissioner N Gopalaswami to remove Chawla, alleging that Gopalaswami had raised concerns over Chawla's conduct and accused him of favouring the Congress.

He also criticised the then Congress-led government under Manmohan Singh for not acting on the request, alleging that Sonia Gandhi wielded influence over the government and Rahul Gandhi showed little respect for the former Prime Minister.

Double standards in his actions: Piyush Goyal slams Rahul Gandhi

"Over the past few days, we have witnessed Rahul Gandhi's conduct, the double standards in his actions, and what can only be described as childish behaviour that undermines every aspect of the Constitution. The NDA government has granted the Election Commission complete autonomy to function independently in the national and public interest. It has never attempted to offer political benefits to any appointed Election Commissioner. It has allowed them to work honestly and has never committed the wrongdoing of offering them political positions in violation of the legal provisions. However, if we look at Rahul Gandhi's track record, which he conveniently ignores, we find that the Congress appointed a Chief Election Commissioner as a candidate on its party ticket, inducted another into the Union Cabinet, and appointed two Chief Election Commissioners as Governors," said Goyal.

Piyush Goyal says Congress overlooks its own track record

Piyush Goyal said for the past few days, they have been seeing the conduct and double standards of Rahul Gandhi, seeing his childish actions, which demolish every aspect of the Constitution. "I want to share some information with you regarding this and ask some questions to Rahul Gandhi. Congress questions the fairness of the Election Commission but overlooks its own track record," he said.

Asking 10 questions to Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said, "I challenge Rahul Gandhi to answer these 10 questions. Several people consider Rahul Gandhi the biggest red flag because of whom the Congress is losing again and again. Youth calls bad omen, a red flag. Rahul Gandhi is the biggest red flag for Congress," he said.

He also said, "Rahul Gandhi and his colleagues misbehaved with a woman journalist who is 3 months pregnant. She was only covering their protest. I don't think the 140 crore people of the country or any journalist would ever forgive this."

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