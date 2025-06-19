Fact Check: Are Rs 10 coins and Rs 100 notes being discontinued? Know truth of viral claim Fact Check: A viral post on social media claims that the Rs 10 coin and Rs 100 note will be discontinued. Let's find the truth behind this viral claim.

A post is going viral on social media claiming that the Rs 10 coin and Rs 100 note will soon be taken out of circulation. However, a fact check has confirmed that this claim is completely false. The investigation found that all Rs 10 coins are valid and currently in use. Additionally, the government has not made any decision to withdraw the Rs 100 note.

What is going viral?

A post shared on Instagram by a user named edit_shayar_boy has gone viral, claiming that the Rs 10 coin and RS 100 note will be discontinued. The caption of the post alleges that the Rs 100 note is being withdrawn, while a graphic in the same post states, "The Rs 10 coin will be discontinued from 12 o'clock tonight. Send it to your friends quickly."

(Image Source : SCREENSHOT )This is going viral

Investigation

To investigate this viral claim, we first took the help of Google Open Search and searched for it with the help of related keywords. However, we did not find any reliable media reports that confirm that the Rs 10 coin and Rs 100 note are going to be discontinued. During this, we found a report published on the news website The Hindu, in which all Rs 10 coins have been declared valid. According to the report, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has clarified that Rs 10 coins, irrespective of their design, are legal tender and should be accepted in transactions without any hesitation.

(Image Source : SCREENSHOT )RBI on viral claim

While investigating the matter, we also checked the official website of the RBI. Here we found pictures of the set of banknotes to be issued by the RBI. A picture Rs 100 note was also present.

(Image Source : SCREENSHOT )Screenshot of RBI website

What came out in the fact check?

The fact check has revealed that all Rs 10 coins are valid and in circulation. Along with this, no decision has been taken by the government to discontinue the Rs 100 note. The viral claim on social media is completely fake. People are advised to be cautious of any such claim.

(With PTI inputs)

