Fact Check: Did Khan Sir's wife reveal her face during wedding reception? Know truth behind viral video

Popular educator and YouTuber Khan Sir has recently been in the spotlight following his marriage. On June 2, he hosted a grand wedding reception in Patna, which was attended by several prominent personalities and special guests. Amid this, a video has gone viral on social media, in which it is being claimed that Khan Sir's wife showed her face during the reception. However, when we fact-checked the viral video, it was found that the viral video is AI-generated.

What is going viral?

A user shared the viral video on the social media platform Facebook on June 7, in which Khan Sir's wife shows her face. A Facebook user shared the video with the caption, "Khan Sir’s wife revealed her face." At the same time, another user shared the viral video on YouTube on June 8, 2025, with the same claim.

(Image Source : SCREENSHOT )This is going viral

Investigation

Since the video was rapidly gaining traction on social media, we decided to verify the authenticity of the viral claim. We closely examined the footage to uncover the truth behind it. Upon detailed analysis, several inconsistencies became evident. For example, the bridal nose ring, which is initially visible beneath the veil, suddenly disappears when the bride is shown revealing her face. Moreover, there is noticeable visual distortion on Khan Sir's face and hands during a handshake with a politician dressed in a white kurta-pyjama, suggesting the video may have been tampered with.

We also noticed a watermark of 'Newz Yatra' on the video. To investigate further, we conducted a reverse image search of key frames from the footage. This led us to the Instagram page of Newz Yatra, where the same video was originally posted. The caption given there clearly states that this is an AI-generated video.

(Image Source : SCREENSHOT )Instagram page of Newz Yatra

Based on the leads gathered from Newz Yatra, we proceeded to analyse the viral video using an AI verification tool called 'undetectable.ai'. The tool's assessment confirmed that the video in question had indeed been generated or manipulated using Artificial Intelligence (AI).

(Image Source : SCREENSHOT )Viral video is AI-generated

What came out in the fact check?

A fact check conducted by India TV has revealed that the claim being made in the post going viral on social media is false. Our investigation revealed that the viral video is AI-generated. The original video has been tampered with and edited. People are advised to remain cautious and not fall for such misinformation.

