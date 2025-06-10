Fact Check: Was govt teacher abducted and forced into marriage at gunpoint in Bihar's Begusarai? Know truth India TV Fact Check: A video is going viral on social media platforms with claim that a government school is being abducted at gunpoint for a forced marriage in Bihar. Let's find out the truth behind this viral video.

New Delhi:

These days it is very easy to spread fake news on social media platforms, which causes a lot of harm and is dangerous to people. To help you stay alert and avoid falling for such rumors, India TV presents its Fact Check segment. Recently, some users have shared a video of a man being abducted in broad daylight at gunpoint by a group of individuals, with claims that a government school teacher in Begusarai was kidnapped at gunpoint for a forced marriage, a malpractice locally known as Pakadua Vivah in Bihar. However, when we fact-checked the viral video, it was found that the footage was from a film shoot, not a real incident.

What is going viral?

A viral post on social media claims that a government school teacher from Bihar is being held at gunpoint and taken for marriage. A user has also shared a video of this on the social media platform X. In this video, a person can be seen being forcibly taken away from a government school. Guns can also be seen in the hands of the people forcibly holding the person. In this post, the caption with the video reads, "A government school teacher from Begusarai is being held at gunpoint and taken for marriage, Bihar mein bahar bahar ba."

(Image Source : SCREENSHOT )This is going viral

Investigation

Since the post was rapidly going viral on social media, we decided to verify the claim. Upon conducting a reverse image search of key frames from the video, we found the same footage uploaded on March 12, 2025, by an Instagram account named 'Rajanrddfilms'. The page's bio describes the account as being managed by a filmmaker, actor, and dancer. This handle had posted the same video as the viral one on March 12, confirming in the caption that it was part of the filming of a movie titled 'Pakdaua Vivaah'. In the footage, cameras can be seen in the hands of several people, and the school shown is located in Dularpur, Begusarai.

(Image Source : SCREENSHOT )original video found on Instagram

Additionally, upon further investigation, we found a report by News18 Bihar covering the news related to the shooting of the film. The report revealed that the movie was filmed on school premises without official permission. Following a complaint, an inquiry has been initiated. The school principal said that the shoot took place on a Sunday, when the school was closed.

(Image Source : SCREENSHOT )A news report on the shooting of a film at school

What came out in fact check?

A fact check conducted by India TV has revealed that the claim being made in the post going viral on social media is false. The video is not connected to any real-life incident; it depicts a still from a movie clip, and not a real incident of 'Pakadua Vivah' in Begusarai. A clip from a dramatised shooting scene was falsely shared on social media to mislead viewers. People are advised to remain cautious and not fall for such misinformation.

