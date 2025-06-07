Fact Check: Has Shahid Afridi, ex-Pakistan cricket captain, passed away? Here's the truth behind viral video Fact Check: The claim that Shahid Afridi's body was buried in Karachi and that notable figures offered condolences is completely baseless. Afridi is alive and in good health.

New Delhi:

Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi became the subject of widespread misinformation on Saturday (June 7) when a video falsely claiming his death began circulating on social media. The clip, appearing to show a Pakistani news anchor announcing Shahid Afridi’s death with an ambulance in the background, quickly went viral. It even included reactions from the global cricket community purportedly mourning his passing.

What’s the truth behind the viral video?

Upon closer investigation, it has been confirmed that the video is entirely fake and was generated using artificial intelligence (AI). The claim that Afridi's body was buried in Karachi and that notable figures offered condolences is completely baseless. Shahid Afridi is alive and in good health. The viral content has no factual basis and is part of a growing trend of misinformation using AI-generated visuals.

Afridi’s social media account banned in India

Following the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, the Indian government ordered a ban on several Pakistani social media accounts and YouTube channels, including Afridi's, due to their inflammatory content. Afridi has often been in the spotlight for his controversial statements against India and the Indian Army.

Here are some cricket career highlights of Shahid Afridi-

Afridi retired from international cricket in 2017. During his illustrious career, he played 27 Tests, 398 ODIs, and 99 T20Is for Pakistan.

Tests: 1,716 runs and 48 wickets

ODIs: 8,064 runs and 395 wickets

T20Is: 1,416 runs and 98 wickets

He was instrumental in Pakistan’s 2009 T20 World Cup victory, playing a pivotal role in securing the title.