Fact Check: Is RBI planning to discontinue Rs 500 currency notes? Know truth of viral claim

New Delhi:

Several posts are going viral on social media claiming that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is planning to discontinue the Rs 500 note. A YouTube video making the same claim is also gaining traction, asserting that the Rs 500 note will be phased out by March 2026. However, a fact-check investigation has revealed that this claim is entirely false.

What is going viral?

A channel named 'CAPITAL TV' on YouTube has claimed in a video that the circulation of Rs 500 notes is going to be stopped soon. It is being claimed in the video that the RBI will stop the circulation of Rs 500 notes by the coming March 2026. Apart from this, many more posts related to this claim are going viral on social media.

Investigation

Given the significance of the claim regarding the discontinuation of Rs 500 notes, we decided to verify its authenticity. We began by conducting a Google Open Search but found no credible reports mentioning the withdrawal of Rs 500 notes. To further confirm, we checked the official website of the Reserve Bank of India, where again, there was no such announcement or information.

We then came across a tweet by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) on the social media platform X. In this post, PIB labeled the claim as completely false. It clarified that the RBI has not made any such announcement and that the Rs 500 notes have not been discontinued—they remain legal tender.

"Is the Rs 500 note set to be phased out by 2026? A YouTube video on the YT Channel 'CAPITAL TV' (capitaltvind) falsely claims that the RBI will discontinue the circulation of ₹500 notes by March 2026. RBI has made NO such announcement. Rs 500 notes have NOT been discontinued and remain legal tender. Don’t fall for such misinformation. Always verify news from official sources before believing or sharing it!" the PIB said in an X post.

What came out in fact check?

Fact-check has confirmed that the RBI is not discontinuing the circulation of Rs 500 currency notes in the country. The RBI has not released any such information. People are advised to be wary of any posts or videos making these claims.

