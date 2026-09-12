Did PM Modi gift his portrait to China's Xi on BRICS sidelines? Government fact checks viral claim

The government on Saturday rejected claims that Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted a portrait of himself to China's President Xi Jinping during his two-day India visit to participate in the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi.

Several accounts on microblogging platform X (previously Twitter) claimed that the Prime Minister gifted his own portrait to the Chinese leader, but the fact check unit of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) refuted them, calling 'fake'.

According PIB Fact Check, Xi had actually gifted PM Modi a porcelain memento that featured the Indian leader's image during his visit to Tamil Nadu's Mamallapuram in October 2019. It said information should always be verified first through credible and official sources before "believing or sharing it".

"A video is being shared online claiming that Prime Minister @narendramodi gifted a portrait of himself to Chinese President #XiJinping," the PIB Fact Check said on X, while sharing a video of the false claim. "The claim is #FAKE. The porcelain memento featuring PM Narendra Modi's image was gifted by Chinese President Xi Jinping to PM Narendra Modi in #Mamallapuram on 12 October 2019."

Xi's two-day India visit

Coming to Xi's two-day India visit, the Chinese leader arrived in New Delhi on Saturday to participate in the BRICS Summit and hold a bilateral meeting with PM Modi. Upon his arrival at the Delhi airport, he was welcomed by Union MoS Jitin Prasada.

Xi has arrived with a huge delegation, which includes Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.

Xi's visit will provide India and China to reset their ties, even as questions remain over Beijing's aggressive military posturing along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Notably, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval had held talks with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi last month that focused on maintaining peace and tranquility along the LAC.

"China will work with India to act on the strategic guidance of the two leaders, handle the bilateral relations from a strategic height and long-term perspective, step up communication, enhance cooperation, properly handle differences, and be friends enjoying good-neighbourliness and partners helping each other succeed," Chinese ambassador to India Xu Feihong said on Friday ahead of Xi's arrival.

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