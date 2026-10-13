KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal flop on Ranji return, concerning sign for India ahead of New Zealand series

New Delhi:

Star India openers KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal failed to make a mark in their return to the Ranji Trophy. Against Chandigarh, Jaiswal scored a 13-ball duck, while Rahul made 4 and 1, respectively, in two innings against Andhra Pradesh. It’s now a concerning sign for India, as they take on New Zealand in a two-match Test series, starting November 19.

Jaiswal’s form, in particular, is under the scanner. The young India opener has only one 50+ score in the last nine Test innings. On top of that, he now has a duck to his name in the Ranji. The player will certainly aim to bounce back in the following match, which can boost his confidence ahead of New Zealand, which holds massive importance in the context of the World Test Championship.

Rahul, on the other hand, won’t be too concerned about his form. He has done well in red-ball cricket, but his return to the Ranji Trophy wasn’t ideal. Against Andhra, Saurabh Kumar trapped him LBW in the first innings, while KV Sasikanth got the better of the veteran in the second. However, Karnataka would be disappointed with their overall show, as Andhra managed a comfortable 142-run lead in the first innings.

Ayush Badoni claims five-for

Delhi captain Ayush Badoni led by example on Day 3 of the Ranji Trophy tie against Bengal. Sudip Gharami and Abhishek Porel scored a century each on Day 2 as the hosts managed to take a comfortable lead in Kalyani. However, Badoni weaved magic on Day 3, picking up a five-wicket haul as Bengal posted 429 runs in the first innings. That was enough for the Abhimanyu Easwaran-led side to take a commanding lead of 189 runs.

Jadeja, Rinku score century each

Ravindra Jadeja returned to the Ranji Trophy with a sensational century against Chhattisgarh. He also picked up the wicket of Dev Aditya Singh with the ball. Rinku, on the other hand, representing Uttar Pradesh, hit a century against Bihar. He has an average of 58.70 in First Class cricket, but Rinku is not in the scheme of things as far as Test cricket is concerned.

Also Read:

Gill creates history with fifth ICC Player of the Month award; Shafali wins after Asian Games