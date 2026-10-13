INDIA bloc tea meet LIVE: Rahul Gandhi to address media with INDIA bloc leaders

New Delhi:

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Tuesday said he had invited INDIA bloc leaders, Opposition MPs, student organisations and civil society members to his residence for tea, asserting that "we are all together" in what he described as a people's movement to protect democracy. The Congress leader said the meeting would be followed by a joint interaction with the media. The Opposition leaders are expected to discuss a joint strategy for protests against alleged "vote chori" and to press for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

In a post in Hindi on X, the former Congress chief said, "Today I have invited the leaders of the INDIA alliance, opposition MPs, student organisations, and civil society comrades to my home for tea. In this people's movement to protect democracy, we are all together - and this movement will continue relentlessly. After tea, we will all come together and present our case in front of the media. All protests are one."

The meeting comes a day after the Opposition stepped up its campaign against alleged electoral irregularities linked to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, with leaders and civil society members marching towards the Supreme Court in a show of protest. Following which, 11 opposition leaders filed a petition in the apex court challenging the Election Commission's decisions relating to the SIR of electoral rolls on Monday. The plea has alleged large-scale voter deletions and irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. It has sought the constitution of an independent committee, headed by a retired apex court judge and assisted by technical experts and other citizens of eminence, to conduct a time-bound, independent audit of deletions and modifications made during the SIR. It has also sought a direction to ensure that no elector is deleted from the electoral rolls without notice and a reasonable opportunity of hearing in accordance with the law, and also to ensure that eligible persons in Punjab and other states going to polls are permitted to seek inclusion in the electoral rolls until the last date permitted by law.

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