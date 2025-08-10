Fact Check: Is 'Saiyaara' title track copied from legendary singer Kishore Kumar's song? Know truth Fact Check: A video is going viral on social media featuring actors Amitabh Bachchan and Moushumi Chatterjee, with the title track of Saiyaara playing in the background, with users are claiming that this is the original song sung by Kishore Kumar, and that the recently released version is a remake.

New Delhi:

A video clip, allegedly from a film song featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Moushumi Chatterjee, has gone viral on social media with the claim that its background track — "Saiyaara Tu Toh Badla Nahin Hai, Mausam Zara Sa Rootha Hua Hai" — was originally sung by legendary playback singer Kishore Kumar. Some users have alleged that the recently released Bollywood film Saiyaara used a "stolen" version of this song. However, when we fact-checked the claim, it turned out to be false.

What is going viral?

An X user, Ravi Kumar, posted a video clip on July 31 that appears to be from an old movie scene featuring Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and Moushumi Chatterjee. In the video, the background song — "Saiyaara Tu Toh Badla Nahin Hai, Mausam Zara Sa Rootha Hua Hai" — matches the title track of the recently released film Saiyaara and is heard in a voice resembling that of legendary singer Kishore Kumar. The user claimed that the version heard in the viral video was the original, sung by Kishore Kumar, and alleged that it was stolen and used in the recently released movie track.

(Image Source : X/IAMRAVIKUMAR_)This is going viral

Investigation

To verify the viral claim, the desk extracted key frames from the video and ran them through Google reverse image search. The investigation led to a clip uploaded on the official YouTube channel of Shemaroo Entertainment Limited. The visuals, featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Moushumi Chatterjee, matched the viral footage exactly. However, the YouTube description clearly clarified the scenes as being from the iconic song "Rimjhim Gire Sawan" from the 1979 film Manzil.

(Image Source : YT/SHEMAROO FILMI GAANE)The original track was found on YouTube

In the next stage of the investigation, the desk carried out a customised Google keyword search using phrases like "Kishore Kumar Saiyaara song." This search led to a post by Instagram user @anshuman.sharma1 dated July 26, in which the Saiyaara track was rendered in Kishore Kumar’s voice. In the caption, the creator explicitly mentioned that the rendition had been produced using AI technology.

The same search also uncovered a longer version of the song on Anshuman Sharma’s official YouTube channel. In the video description, Sharma again clearly stated that the vocals had been generated using artificial intelligence, confirming that no original Kishore Kumar recording of the Saiyaara track exists.

"The full version is finally here! We converted the vocals sung amazingly by RJ Kisna into Kishore da's voice using AI, and I produced the retro background music. Let me know if you all want a breakdown of how I do these retro versions," the user mentioned.

(Image Source : ANSHUMAN SHARMA1/INSTAGRAM)AI video found on Instagram

Speaking to PTI Fact Check, musician and producer Anshuman Sharma — who repurposed the track — clarified that RJ Kisna originally sang the vocals and later transformed using AI technology to resemble Kishore Kumar's voice. Sharma also confirmed that he had freshly produced the track used in his song.

What was found in the fact check?

The fact check confirmed the viral audio is not an original Kishore Kumar song, but a digitally altered version of the recent track, edited to mimic his voice and style. The Saiyaara track is a new song, and the vocals in the viral clip are not Kishore Kumar's — they were generated using AI to imitate his voice. No such song exists in Kishore Kumar’s discography, and the sequence shown in the video is unrelated to the Saiyaara soundtrack.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Fact Check: Is Aditya Srivastava, mentioned by Rahul Gandhi, a voter in three Indian states?

Also Read: Fact Check: Delhi airport flooded due to heavy rain? Know truth behind viral video