Fact Check: Did Shahbaz Sharif lick Donald Trump's shoes in public? Here's the truth behind viral video Fact Check: A video is going viral on social media with claims that Pakistan's PM Shahbaz Sharif licked US President Donald Trump's shoes. Let's find the truth of the viral video.

A video is going viral on social media platforms in which Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif can be seen licking US President Donald Trump's shoes. However, fact-checking confirmed that the claim is false and the viral video is not real, but was created using AI.

Sharif and Trump recently met during the Gaza Peace Summit in Egypt. On this occasion, Shahbaz Sharif praised Trump's efforts to establish peace, calling him a "symbol of peace" and demanding the Nobel Peace Prize for him.

What's going viral?

A post going viral on social media claims that "Pakistan's PM Shahbaz Sharif licked US President Donald Trump's shoes." A user on the social media platform Facebook made this claim in a post. The user also shared a video on his Facebook account. In this video, Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif can be seen licking Donald Trump's shoes. The caption of the post reads, "Pakistan PM Shahbaz Sharif licking Trump's shoes."

Investigation

As the post quickly gained traction on social media, we decided to fact-check the claim. Using relevant keywords, we conducted a search to verify its authenticity. During this process, we found several credible reports covering the meeting between Pakistan’s Prime Minister and the US President at the recent Gaza Peace Summit held in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. However, no reliable news outlet reported anything resembling the viral video in question.

A closer analysis of the video revealed unnatural movements and facial inconsistencies in the visuals of Shahbaz Sharif and Donald Trump, suggesting that it may have been digitally manipulated. To confirm this, the video was examined using Hive Moderation, a tool designed to detect AI-generated content. The analysis determined that the clip was over 95% AI-generated, confirming that the viral video was fake.

What did the fact check reveal?

A fact check revealed that the claim being made in the viral post on social media is false. The investigation revealed that the video was created using AI. This post was being circulated on social media with a false claim, so people are advised to be cautious of such posts.

