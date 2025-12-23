Fact Check: Is Govinda a part of James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash? Truth behind the viral videos Viral videos on social media have sparked speculation that Govinda is part of James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash. A fact check, however, reveals that these claims are misleading, with no official confirmation linking Govinda to the Avatar franchise.

New Delhi:

James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash was released on December 19, summing up the list of the most anticipated films of the year. As snippets from the film continue to circulate on social media, several images show Avatar versions of Govinda on the big screen. Some of them even have the actor recreating his iconic 'Batti bujha' monologue as a Na'vi.

What are the videos, and is Govinda actually a part of Avatar: Fire and Ash? Let's investigate the truth behind Govinda's viral Avatar glimpses.

What are the viral videos around Govinda and Avatar: Fire and Ash?

Days after the film's release, several videos and photos of Govinda as a Na'vi have been circulating online. Some of the pictures, which seem to have been taken from inside the theatres, also have him wearing a Gujarati-style jacket. Others show his face instead of Sam Worthington's Jake Sully. One of the videos shows him citing the 'Batti bujha' dialogue from Deewana Mastana (1995). Take a look at the glimpses first:

Govinda is yet to issue a statement about his viral AI Avatar photos.

Govinda in Avatar Fire and Ash? Here's the truth

Govinda isn't a part of Avatar 3. His videos as a Na'vi, in blue, are simply a result of fans recreating his images as an Avatar using AI. Now you may ask why Govinda? In March, the actor claimed that he turned down James Cameron's offer of Rs 21.5 crore, asking him to be a part of the film. While we aren't sure if Govinda's AI images as a Na'vi are a result of the same, the internet and the actor's fans are surely having their share of fun circulating their versions of what Avatar would have looked like if the actor were in the film.

What did Govinda once say about rejecting Avatar 3?

In March 2025, Govinda appeared on Mukesh Khanna's YouTube channel, where he recalled how a chance meeting with a Sardarji led him to meet James Cameron in America. "I even left an offer of Rs 21.5 crore, although I remember this because it was painful. I had met a Sardarji in America and gave him a business idea to work in sweets and delicacies. Some years later, he said that the idea worked wonders for him. There, he made me meet James Cameron. He asked me to do a film with James, so I invited them for dinner to discuss it," he said.

Govinda then revealed the details of his meet-up with James Cameron. He continued, "Picture ka title bhi maine hi diya tha. Maine Rajesh Khanna ji ko dekha tha left hand kata hua... maine kaha, 'Yaar accha aadmi he pata nahi kyu ajeeb sa role kar liya!' Toh maine kaha, 'Second time banegi Avatar!' Toh mujhe kehta hai, 'The hero is lame!' (I had only given the title. I had seen Rajesh Khanna and wondered why he did that part. I only predicted the sequel). Maine kaha, 'Lame? Govinda! Hello? I am not doing your picture!' He said, 'I am offering you 18 crores.' I said, 'I don't want your 18 crores.' He said the shoot will be for 410 days. I said that is okay, but if I paint my body, I will be in the hospital!"

In fact, Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, spoke about the actor being offered Avatar. Speaking to Uorfi, Sunita had replied, "Arey yaar mujhe toh nahi pata yeh kab offer hui, 40 saal toh mujhe hogaye hain Govinda ke saath. Vo Avatar ka director-producer kab aaya mujhe nahi malum. Hui bhi hai ki nahi mujhe nahi malum. Main jhooth nahi bolti naa main kisi ka side lungi. Main jhooth ka saath nahi deti (Oh man, I have no idea when this was offered. It’s been 40 years for me with Govinda. I don’t even know when that Avatar director-producer came. I don’t even know if it actually happened or not. I don’t lie, nor do I take anyone’s side. I don’t support falsehood)."

Final verdict: Govinda isn't a part of Avatar: Fire and Ash. The glimpses circulating online are simply products of AI.

Also read: Avatar Fire and Ash Movie Review: James Cameron aims for epic scale, overloaded by too many threats

Disclaimer: India TV does not support or endorse the use or circulation of AI-generated or morphed images. Such content can be misleading, and viewers are advised to rely only on verified and authentic sources.