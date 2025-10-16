Fact Check: Did Pakistani captain touch Smriti Mandhana's feet? Know truth of viral photo Fact Check: A photo is going viral on social media in which the Pakistani cricket team captain is seen touching the feet of Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana. Let's find out the truth behind this viral photo.

New Delhi:

India defeated Pakistan by 88 runs in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match between India and Pakistan on October 5. Since then, a photo has been circulating on social media claiming that after the defeat, Pakistani cricket team captain Fatima Sana touched the feet of Indian team vice-captain Smriti Mandhana. Let's find out the truth behind this viral photo.

What is the claim?

On October 7, 2025, a Facebook user shared a viral photo claiming that "Pakistani captain Fatima Sana touched Smriti Mandhana's feet after losing to India in the World Cup." The image quickly gained traction, with several other users on social media platforms posting the same photo and making similar claims.

(Image Source : FACEBOOK/SUJIT RAJPUT)This is going viral

Investigation

To verify the viral claim, we conducted a series of checks. First, we searched Google using relevant keywords but found no credible media reports supporting the story. We then examined the official Instagram accounts of Smriti Mandhana and Fatima Sana, but there were no posts related to this claim.

(Image Source : INSTAGARM/SMRITI MANDHANA, FATIMA SANA)Smriti Mandhana and Fatima Sana's Instagram

During our investigation, we found a report published on NDTV Sports' website on October 5, 2025. According to it, the match between India and Pakistan in the 2025 Women's World Cup played in Colombo on Sunday began as expected, with the two captains not shaking hands on the field.

After the toss, Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Pakistan captain Fatima Sana began the match without the traditional handshake. It is reported that the BCCI had advised Indian players to avoid formal handshakes with members of the Pakistani team. Mel Jones conducted the toss, during which the two captains maintained a distance from each other.

(Image Source : SCREENSHOT )Screenshot of NDTV report

Upon close inspection, the viral photo appeared to be AI-generated. We ran it through the AI detection tool Sightengine, which flagged it as 99% AI-generated.

(Image Source : SCREENHOT )AI detection tool Sightengine

In the next step of our investigation, we scanned the viral photo with another AI detection tool, WASIT AI, where the results were 99% AI-generated.

(Image Source : SCREENSHOT )AI detection tool, WASIT AI

What did the fact check reveal?

Our investigation found that the viral photo is AI-generated. In reality, Pakistan captain Fatima Sana did not touch the feet of Indian vice-captain Smriti Mandhana. People are advised to exercise caution and verify such claims before sharing on social media.

Also Read: Fact Check: Did Squadron leader Shivangi Singh becomes Qualified Flying Instructor?

Also Read: Fact Check: Did Akshay Kumar advise Pawan Singh to respect women amid controversy with his wife?