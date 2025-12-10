Fact Check: Donkey enters Pakistan Parliament? Here's the truth behind the viral video Fact Check: A video is going viral on social media claiming that a donkey entered the Pakistani Parliament. Let's find out the truth behind the viral video.

New Delhi:

In the age of the internet and social media, fake news spreads rapidly, often accompanied by visuals and messages that make it appear completely believable. A similar video is circulating online, claiming that a donkey entered the Pakistani Parliament. The clip has been widely shared, gaining significant attention. However, a fact-check revealed that the claim is entirely false, and the truth behind the video is completely different from what is being suggested.

What is going viral?

In the viral video circulating on social media, lawmakers are seen seated in what appears to be a parliamentary hall. Suddenly, a donkey walks in and moves forward, even bumping into a few people. Many users shared this clip claiming it was from the Pakistani Parliament. On December 6, 2025, a Facebook user posted the video with the caption: "A storm erupted in the Pakistani Parliament when a donkey suddenly entered. The entry of a VVIP guest into the Parliament. The video is going viral and people are laughing a lot."

(Image Source : FACEBOOK/ANSIKA.THAKURA.INA)This is going viral.

Investigation

To verify the truth of the viral claim, we searched using relevant keywords. During this search, we found a report published on a news website that claimed that a donkey had entered the Pakistani Parliament.

Upon closer examination of the viral video, we suspected it was AI-generated, as the hands and feet of the people in the video appeared quite strange. We then scanned this video using the AI ​​detection tool HIVE Moderation, where the results showed that the viral clip was 95 percent AI-generated. A screenshot can be seen below.

(Image Source : SCREENSHOT )AI detection tool result.

In the next step of our investigation, we scanned the viral video using the AI ​​detection tool wasitai, where the results also indicated that the viral video was AI-generated. A screenshot can be seen below.

(Image Source : SCREENSHOT )AI detection tool result.

What did the fact check reveal?

A fact check has revealed that the viral video of a donkey entering the Pakistani Parliament is not real, but rather AI-generated and is being shared by users with misleading claims. People are advised to be wary of such false news.

Also Read: Fact Check: Manoj Tiwari hits out at fake news circulating in his name on dollar-rupee remark

Also Read: Fact Check: Tej Pratap Yadav hospitalised after Bihar election results? Here's the truth