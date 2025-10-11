Fact Check: Did Squadron leader Shivangi Singh becomes Qualified Flying Instructor? Following Operation Sindoor, the Indian Air Force issued the first official photograph of Squadron Leader Shivangi Singh, a gesture that resonated both professionally and symbolically.

New Delhi:

A Pakistani propaganda account under the handle "Ousai2002" (Ousai Khan) had falsely alleged that the Indian Air Force (IAF) had shared an edited photograph of Squadron Leader Shivangi Singh. The misinformation was part of a broader online campaign spreading baseless rumours that Singh had been captured by Pakistan after her jet was allegedly shot down near Sialkot during 'Operation Sindoor'.

Pakistani propaganda exposed as fake

The Indian Air Force swiftly debunked these malicious claims. By publicly sharing her photograph on the occasion of her QFI course completion, the IAF reaffirmed Squadron Leader Singh’s continued active service and achievements- effectively silencing the false narratives emanating from across the border.

Earlier, the Indian Air Force announced proud moment in its history as Squadron Leader Shivangi Singh, India’s first woman Rafale pilot, was awarded the Qualified Flying Instructor (QFI) badge. The achievement came during the Valedictory Ceremony of the 159th Qualified Flying Instructor Course (QFIC), held at the Flying Instructors School, Air Force Station Tambaram, on October 9 (Thursday).

The ceremony was presided over by Air Marshal Tejbir Singh, SASO Training Command, IAF, who served as the Chief Guest. A total of 59 officers from the IAF, other armed forces, and friendly foreign nations received the prestigious badge during the event.

IAF releases first photograph post 'Operation Sindoor'

The Indian Air Force released the first official photograph of Squadron Leader Shivangi Singh following Operation Sindoor, a move that quickly gained attention for both professional and symbolic reasons. The release came shortly after several false claims emerged on social media attempting to mislead the public about her status.

A trailblazer in the skies

Squadron Leader Shivangi Singh, who hails from Varanasi, made history as India’s first woman pilot to fly the Rafale fighter jet. She served with the Golden Arrows Squadron at Ambala and played a key role during Operation Sindoor, where the IAF countered Pakistan’s aerial provocations with precision and dominance.

Widely admired for her professionalism, courage, and pioneering spirit, Shivangi Singh continues to inspire countless young women to pursue combat and flying roles in the Indian armed forces.