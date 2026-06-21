June 21, 2026
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NEET re-exam analysis 2026: Paper tests conceptual depth, questions more analytical, says expert

Reported By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Published: ,Updated:

NEET re-exam analysis 2026: The paper is classified as moderate to difficult, proving visibly more demanding than the initial May session, the expert said. Check section-wise paper analysis, cut off.

Check NEET re-exam paper analysis 2026.
Check NEET re-exam paper analysis 2026. Image Source : PTI File Photo
New Delhi:

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET UG) re-exam 2026 paper held today, June 21 tested candidates' conceptual depth, the questions were more analytical, said Nabin Kaarki, National Academic Director – Medical, Aakash Educational Services Limited. Overall, the paper is classified as moderate to difficult, proving visibly more demanding than the initial May session, the expert said. 

NEET re-exam section-wise paper analysis 2026 

Physics 

  • Toughest and lengthiest segment of the entire paper
  • Heavily driven by core Mechanics, Electrodynamics, Modern Physics, and Thermodynamics
  • Application-driven numerical problems created intense time pressure for students. 

Chemistry 

  • Noticeably tougher than the May 3 exam paper
  • Physical Chemistry demanded lengthy, multi-concept calculations
  • Organic Chemistry required deep command over active reaction mechanisms instead of simple recall. 

Biology 

  • Remained the easiest and most high-scoring zone for candidates
  • Strictly aligned with the core NCERT textbook curriculum
  • Highest chapter weightage concentrated in Genetics, Physiology, Reproduction, and Ecology
  • Zoology options created localized ambiguity, as multiple valid choices left certain answers debatable. 

NEET re-exam cut off 

After analysing the difficulty level of the NEET re-exam paper, the cut off for the general category candidates will vary between 590 to 600 marks. 

NEET re-exam result date 2026 

NEET re-exam result is likely to be out next month, by July-end. The candidates can check and download NEET re-exam scorecard on the official portal - neet.nta.nic.in. To download NEET re-exam scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in and click on NEET re-exam scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. NEET re-test scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen, save NEET re-exam scorecard PDF and take a print out.  

NEET re-exam result date 2026 of last 5 years 

2025 - June 14 

2024 - June 4, Re-exam result - June 30. 
2023 - June 13 
2022 - September 7 
2021 - November 1. 

NEET re-exam answer key date 2026 

NEET UG re-exam answer key 2026 is likely to be out next week, June 28. The candidates can check and download NEET re-exam answer key pdf on the official portal - neet.nta.nic.in. To download NEET re-exam answer key pdf, candidates need to visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in and click on re-NEET answer key pdf link. NEET re-exam answer key pdf will be available for download, save re-NEET answer key pdf and take a print out.

For details on NEET re-exam 2026, please visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in

Also Read | Is NEET UG re-exam result 2026 next month? Check re-NEET tentative result date, links 

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