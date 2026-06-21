NEET re-exam analysis 2026: Paper tests conceptual depth, questions more analytical, says expert

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET UG) re-exam 2026 paper held today, June 21 tested candidates' conceptual depth, the questions were more analytical, said Nabin Kaarki, National Academic Director – Medical, Aakash Educational Services Limited. Overall, the paper is classified as moderate to difficult, proving visibly more demanding than the initial May session, the expert said.
NEET re-exam section-wise paper analysis 2026
Physics
- Toughest and lengthiest segment of the entire paper
- Heavily driven by core Mechanics, Electrodynamics, Modern Physics, and Thermodynamics
- Application-driven numerical problems created intense time pressure for students.
Chemistry
- Noticeably tougher than the May 3 exam paper
- Physical Chemistry demanded lengthy, multi-concept calculations
- Organic Chemistry required deep command over active reaction mechanisms instead of simple recall.
Biology
- Remained the easiest and most high-scoring zone for candidates
- Strictly aligned with the core NCERT textbook curriculum
- Highest chapter weightage concentrated in Genetics, Physiology, Reproduction, and Ecology
- Zoology options created localized ambiguity, as multiple valid choices left certain answers debatable.
NEET re-exam cut off
After analysing the difficulty level of the NEET re-exam paper, the cut off for the general category candidates will vary between 590 to 600 marks.
NEET re-exam result date 2026
NEET re-exam result is likely to be out next month, by July-end. The candidates can check and download NEET re-exam scorecard on the official portal - neet.nta.nic.in. To download NEET re-exam scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in and click on NEET re-exam scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. NEET re-test scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen, save NEET re-exam scorecard PDF and take a print out.
NEET re-exam result date 2026 of last 5 years
2025 - June 14
2024 - June 4, Re-exam result - June 30.
2023 - June 13
2022 - September 7
2021 - November 1.
NEET re-exam answer key date 2026
NEET UG re-exam answer key 2026 is likely to be out next week, June 28. The candidates can check and download NEET re-exam answer key pdf on the official portal - neet.nta.nic.in. To download NEET re-exam answer key pdf, candidates need to visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in and click on re-NEET answer key pdf link. NEET re-exam answer key pdf will be available for download, save re-NEET answer key pdf and take a print out.
For details on NEET re-exam 2026, please visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.
Also Read | Is NEET UG re-exam result 2026 next month? Check re-NEET tentative result date, links