NEET re-exam analysis 2026: Paper tests conceptual depth, questions more analytical, says expert

New Delhi:

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET UG) re-exam 2026 paper held today, June 21 tested candidates' conceptual depth, the questions were more analytical, said Nabin Kaarki, National Academic Director – Medical, Aakash Educational Services Limited. Overall, the paper is classified as moderate to difficult, proving visibly more demanding than the initial May session, the expert said.

NEET re-exam section-wise paper analysis 2026

Physics

Toughest and lengthiest segment of the entire paper

Heavily driven by core Mechanics, Electrodynamics, Modern Physics, and Thermodynamics

Application-driven numerical problems created intense time pressure for students.

Chemistry

Noticeably tougher than the May 3 exam paper

Physical Chemistry demanded lengthy, multi-concept calculations

Organic Chemistry required deep command over active reaction mechanisms instead of simple recall.

Biology

Remained the easiest and most high-scoring zone for candidates

Strictly aligned with the core NCERT textbook curriculum

Highest chapter weightage concentrated in Genetics, Physiology, Reproduction, and Ecology

Zoology options created localized ambiguity, as multiple valid choices left certain answers debatable.

NEET re-exam cut off

After analysing the difficulty level of the NEET re-exam paper, the cut off for the general category candidates will vary between 590 to 600 marks.

NEET re-exam result date 2026

NEET re-exam result is likely to be out next month, by July-end. The candidates can check and download NEET re-exam scorecard on the official portal - neet.nta.nic.in. To download NEET re-exam scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in and click on NEET re-exam scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. NEET re-test scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen, save NEET re-exam scorecard PDF and take a print out.

NEET re-exam result date 2026 of last 5 years

2025 - June 14

2024 - June 4, Re-exam result - June 30.

2023 - June 13

2022 - September 7

2021 - November 1.

NEET re-exam answer key date 2026

NEET UG re-exam answer key 2026 is likely to be out next week, June 28. The candidates can check and download NEET re-exam answer key pdf on the official portal - neet.nta.nic.in. To download NEET re-exam answer key pdf, candidates need to visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in and click on re-NEET answer key pdf link. NEET re-exam answer key pdf will be available for download, save re-NEET answer key pdf and take a print out.

For details on NEET re-exam 2026, please visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.

Also Read | Is NEET UG re-exam result 2026 next month? Check re-NEET tentative result date, links