Fact check: Has Trump ended 7 wars after coming to power? Check truth behind his viral claim

After coming to power in White House, US President Donald Trump has projected himself as a global peacemaker claiming to have ended many wars. During a recent meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other European leaders this week, Trump repeated that he has been instrumental in stopping multiple wars but didn't specify which.

"I've done six wars, I've ended six wars, Trump said in the Oval Office with Zelenskyy. Later he said, "If you look at the six deals I settled this year, they were all at war. I didn't do any ceasefires." Then, he raised that figure on Tuesday, telling "Fox & Friends" that "he has ended seven wars."

Even as Trump has helped mediate relations among many of these nations, experts say his impact isn't as clear cut as he claims.

Take a closer look at the conflicts:

Trump is credited with ending the 12-day war. After Israel launched attacks on the heart of Iran's nuclear program and military leadership in June, saying it wanted to stop Iran from building a nuclear weapon — which Tehran has denied it was trying to do.

Trump negotiated a ceasefire between Israel and Iran

There, Trump negotiated a ceasefire between Israel and Iran just after directing American warplanes to strike Iran's Fordo, Isfahan and Natanz nuclear sites. He publicly harangued both countries into maintaining the ceasefire.

Here’s what experts say about Trump’s claim on ceasefire

Evelyn Farkas, executive director of Arizona State University's McCain Institute, said Trump should get credit for ending the war.

"There's always a chance it could flare up again if Iran restarts its nuclear weapons program, but nonetheless, they were engaged in a hot war with one another," she said. "And it didn't have any real end in sight before President Trump got involved and gave them an ultimatum."

Lawrence Haas, a senior fellow for US foreign policy at the American Foreign Policy Council who is an expert on Israel-Iran tensions, agreed the US was instrumental in securing the ceasefire. But he characterised it as a "temporary respite" from the ongoing "day-to-day cold war" between the two foes that often involves flare-ups.

As you must be knowing that the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam on the Blue Nile River has caused friction between Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan since the power-generating project was announced more than a decade ago. In July, Ethiopia declared the project complete, with an inauguration set for September.

Trump negotiated a conflict between Egypt and Sudan

Egypt and Sudan oppose the dam. Although the vast majority of the water that flows down the Nile originates in Ethiopia, Egyptian agriculture relies on the river almost entirely. Sudan, meanwhile, fears flooding and wants to protect its own power-generating dams.

Trump negotiated a conflict between Ethiopia and Egypt

During his first term as President, Trump tried to broker a deal between Ethiopia and Egypt but couldn't get them to agree. He suspended aid to Ethiopia over the dispute. In July, he posted on Truth Social that he helped the "fight over the massive dam (and) there is peace at least for now." However, the disagreement persists, and negotiations between Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan have stalled.

Did Trump negotiate the conflict between India and Pakistan?

The Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir pushed India and Pakistan closer to war than they had been in years, but a ceasefire was reached.

In this situation, Trump claimed that the US brokered the ceasefire, which he said came about in part because he offered trade concessions. Pakistan thanked Trump, recommending him for the Nobel Peace Prize. But India has denied Trump's claims, saying there was no conversation between the US and India on trade in regards to the ceasefire.

Although India has downplayed the Trump administration's role in the ceasefire, Haas and Farkas believe the U.S. deserves some credit for helping stop the fighting.

Trump negotiated a conflict between Serbia and Kosovo

Kosovo is a former Serbian province that declared independence in 2008. Tensions have persisted ever since, but never to the point of war, mostly because NATO-led peacekeepers have been deployed in Kosovo, which has been recognized by more than 100 countries.

During his first term, Trump negotiated a wide-ranging deal between Serbia and Kosovo, but much of what was agreed on was never carried out.

Trump has played a key role in peace efforts between the African neighbors, but he's hardly alone and the conflict is far from over.

Eastern Congo, rich in minerals, has been battered by fighting with more than 100 armed groups. The most potent is the M23 rebel group backed by neighboring Rwanda, which claims it is protecting its territorial interests and that some of those who participated in the 1994 Rwandan genocide fled to Congo and are working with the Congolese army.

Trump negotiated the conflict between Congo and Rwanda

The Trump administration's efforts paid off in June, when the Congolese and Rwandan foreign ministers signed a peace deal at the White House. The M23, however, wasn't directly involved in the U.S.-facilitated negotiations and said it couldn't abide by the terms of an agreement that didn't involve it.

The final step to peace was meant to be a separate Qatar-facilitated deal between Congo and M23 that would bring about a permanent ceasefire. But with the fighting still raging, Monday's deadline for the Qatar-led deal was missed and there have been no public signs of major talks between Congo and M23 on the final terms.

Trump negotiated a conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Trump this month hosted the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan at the White House, where they signed a deal aimed at ending a decades-long conflict between the two nations. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan called the signed document a "significant milestone," and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev hailed Trump for performing "a miracle."

Trump negotiated the conflict between Thailand and Cambodia

Officials from Thailand and Cambodia credit Trump with pushing the Asian neighbors to agree to a ceasefire in this summer's brief border conflict.

Cambodia and Thailand have clashed in the past over their shared border. The latest fighting began in July after a land mine explosion along the border wounded five Thai soldiers. Tensions had been growing since May, when a Cambodian soldier was killed in a confrontation that created a diplomatic rift and roiled Thai politics.

