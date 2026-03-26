David Warner slams Shaheen Afridi, Labuschagne during PSL press conference, says 'we got school kids here'

New Delhi:

The captains of the Pakistan Super League gathered for a pre-season media event that quickly became a viral moment for reasons beyond cricket. While the discussion primarily focused on team preparations, a light-hearted exchange involving David Warner captured widespread attention.

Warner, who led Karachi to a third-place finish last season, had scored 368 runs across 11 innings, maintaining a 33.45 average and a strike rate of 153.97. His performance had been a key factor in Karachi’s strong showing in the tournament.

Nevertheless, during the press conference, Warner addressed the inclusion of new recruits Adam Zampa and Salman Ali Agha, emphasising continuity and building on last year’s effort.

"Yeah, look, it's obviously good to have those guys, part of our group and for us it's about trying to emulate a little bit of what we did last year and how we can improve from how we started last year as well. We've had five home games. And obviously, we're down to two venues here, so there's no excuse that we can't get used to the venues and we can adapt as fast as we can," Warner said in the presser.

The session took an amusing turn when Marnus Labuschagne was seen chatting with Shaheen Afridi while Mohammad Rizwan laughed along. Warner paused mid-answer and joked, “What's wrong, gentlemen? Oh, sorry, we got some school kids here,” drawing laughter from everyone in attendance.

Warner plans to smash all PSL opponents

Warner then refocused on the team’s ambitions for the upcoming season, stressing the squad’s preparedness and potential.

"But yeah, hopefully we can progress better than what we did last year. We've got a good group of players, and I think we did well at the auction as well. To compete against these guys and smash them all," Warner added.

Notably, the forthcoming season of the PSL is set to begin on March 26 with Lahore Qalandars taking on the new franchise Hyderabad Kingsmen. All the matches will be played behind closed doors due to the fuel crisis in Pakistan.

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