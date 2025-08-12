Fact Check: Is India Post ending Registered Post from September 1? Here's the truth behind the viral claim India TV Fact Check: A viral claim circulating on social media has sparked confusion, suggesting that India Post is shutting down its Registered Post service. Let us know the truth of this viral claim on social media through this news.

Every day, some video or photo spreads like wildfire on social media. Many of these have little to do with reality — in fact, some are deliberately made viral with false or misleading claims. One such post is currently making the rounds, claiming that India Post will stop its Registered Post service from September 1, 2025. However, when we fact-checked this claim, it turned out to be misleading.

What is going viral?

Many social media users are claiming that India Post has announced the closure of Registered Post from September 1, 2025. An X user named Sonel wrote, "End of an era: India Post SHUTS DOWN. 50-year-old registered postal service as people don't use it anymore."

Another user wrote, "After serving for 50 years india post shuts its registered postal Service."

Investigation

To know the truth, we conducted a customised keyword search to find relevant media reports. During our search we came across an X post which has issued a clarification that its 'Registered Post' service is not being discontinued. Instead, the service has been integrated with 'Speed Post' to streamline operations. "Fact Check: Registered Post is not being discontinued. India Post has upgraded the service by merging it with Speed Post," India Post said in a post on X.

The Press Information Bureau's (PIB) fact-check unit has debunked the viral claim, stating that it is misleading. It clarified that Registered Post is not being discontinued; instead, the service is being merged with Speed Post.

"Is India Post Really Ending Registered Post? Several social media accounts claim that India Post has announced the discontinuation of Registered Post from 1st September 2025! This claim is misleading! Registered Post is not getting discontinued. It is merging with Speed Post. Here’s what stays the same: Person-specific delivery, Delivery receipt and real-time tracking and Legal validity & acknowledgments," the PIB said in an X post.

We also came across the official press release from the Ministry of Communications explained that postal services are being streamlined.

"In order to streamline mail operations, improve delivery timelines, and optimise logistics resources, the Department of Posts has rationalised its sorting infrastructure and unified the processing of both Registered and Speed Post items. This integration will enhance backend efficiency, reduce transit delays, and offer better connectivity across the network," it noted.

It further said that in addition to quicker delivery, customers will also get these premium 'Speed Post' services for the 'registered' post parcel: End-to-end online tracking, Real-time delivery updates, OTP-based secure delivery, Cash on Delivery (COD) services, Credit facility, Applicable volume-based discount, and National Account Facility for the corporate customers.

What came out in the fact check?

The fact check has revealed that the social media claim is misleading. The Registered Post is not being discontinued. Instead, India Post has upgraded the service by merging it with Speed Post. People are advised to be cautious of any such claims.

