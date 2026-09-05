Vijay for PM? TVK's coordination meeting on September 9 amid differences with Congress

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has called a second coordination meeting with its coalition partners on September 9, amid push to make Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay as the prime ministerial candidate for the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. The first meeting was held in July at a private hotel in Kovalam.

The TVK emerged as the single largest party after the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly elections with 108 seats. However, the party is dependent on Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and Left parties after falling short of a simple majority.

Ahead of the meeting TVK ministers also called on Left parties on Friday, with N Anand (Rural Development and Water Resources), Aadhav Arjuna (Public Works and Sports Development), R Nirmal Kumar (Energy Resources and Law), and A Rajmohan (School Education) meeting Communist Party of India (Marxist) state secretary P Shanmugam and Communist Party of India (CPI) state secretary M Veerapandian separately.

They reportedly urged the Left parties to formally join the government. The leaders, meanwhile, also met MDMK general secretary Vaiko, whose party was a former alliance partner of former Chief Minister MK Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

Rift with Congress over 2029's PM face

The development comes amid a rift that is brewing between the TVK and Congress over the former's push to make Vijay as prime ministerial candidate for the next general elections. The Congress, also a former member of DMK-led coalition, has threatened to pull out of the coalition if the TVK does not endorse Rahul Gandhi as the PM face.

Congress leaders of Tamil Nadu are irked with TVK's pitch and have dismissed it as a "fan mindset", while claiming that Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, will become the prime minister in 2029.

The Congress has two ministers in the Tamil Nadu government: P Viswanathan (High Education Minister) and S Rajesh Kumar (Tourism and Tourism Development Corporation Minister).

"There is no confusion within our party or the broader alliance regarding our official position," Congress Legislature Party leader Tharahai Cuthbert said on Wednesday. "The Chief Minister himself has previously acknowledged Rahul Gandhi as the alliance's intended candidate. Personal projections by individual MLAs do not reflect our agreed leadership strategy."

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