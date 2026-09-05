India vs Pakistan, Women's Asia Cup 2026 Pitch Report, how will surface in Dubai play?

The stage is set for one of the most anticipated games of the ongoing Women’s Asia Cup 2026. India will take on Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 5, and both sides will look to put in their best performance in the game.

It is interesting to note that the Indian team is currently unbeaten in the tournament; the side took on Thailand women and Hong Kong women for their first two games of the competition, and having registered wins in both matches, the Women in Blue will hope for another good showing as they take on arch-rivals Pakistan.

On the other hand, Pakistan women have only played one game in the tournament so far. The Fatima Sana-led side took on Thailand in their first game of the tournament, managed to register a dominant victory, and they will hope to keep up their form as they gear up to take on India.

With the clash right around the corner, many fans would be wondering how the pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium would fare; on the same note, let us have a look at how the surface could behave when India takes centre stage against Pakistan.

Dubai International Cricket Stadium pitch report

The surface at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium is one that is quite balanced. Both the batters and the bowlers get help from the surface. The batters will need to be patient in the early stages of the clash as the bowlers get some movement, but being patient could come with the batters scoring a lot of runs in the latter stages of the game.

Squads

India squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), G Kamalini (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Prema Rawat, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Renuka Thakur, Nandni Sharma, Kranti Gaud, and Pratika Rawal.

Pakistan squad: Fatima Sana (captain), Ayesha Zafar, Eman Naseer, Eyman Fatima, Gull Feroza, Momina Riasat, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (wk), Sadaf Shamas, Nashra Sundhu, Sadia Iqbal, Saira Jabeen, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani, Waheeda Akhtar

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