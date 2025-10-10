Fact Check: Did Akshay Kumar advise Pawan Singh to respect women amid controversy with his wife Jyoti? Fact Check: A video of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is going viral on social media, with claims suggesting that he made the emotional statement while commenting on the ongoing controversy between singer Pawan Singh and his wife Jyoti Singh.

New Delhi:

A video of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is going viral on social media, with many users claiming that he made the emotional statement about the ongoing dispute between Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh and his wife Jyoti Singh. However, a fact-check has revealed that the viral claim is misleading.

What is going viral?

In the viral clip, Akshay is seen saying he feels "shame on being a human being today," expressing anger as a father of a daughter, and appealing to society to respect women. Akshay also said that he is the father of a daughter, and his blood is boiling. He is also appealing to society to respect women.

On October 7, 2025, a Facebook user shared the viral video, claiming, "Look, for the first time, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has spoken about the Bhojpuri industry. Powerful Jyoti Singh is in the Pawan Singh controversy for respecting women."

(Image Source : FACEBOOK/PREMSONY313)This is going viral

Investigation

To verify the authenticity of the viral video, key frames were examined using Google reverse image search. The investigation revealed that the video was originally posted on Akshay Kumar's X account on January 5, 2017. The post's caption reads: "The events in Bengaluru make me realize that we are becoming worse than animals, from humans. Really shameful!"

In the nearly two-and-a-half-minute clip, Akshay said: "To be blunt, to be honest, today I feel ashamed of being a human being. I returned from Cape Town after a lovely little vacation with my family. I heartily wished you all a Happy New Year. I was leaving the airport with my daughter in my arms when I noticed some news on TV. I saw some people dancing wildly in Bengaluru during New Year's celebrations, openly on the streets. I don't know how you felt about it, but my blood boiled. I'm the father of a daughter, and even if I weren't, I would probably say the same thing. A society that can't respect its women has no right to call itself a human society."

"And do you know what's most shameful? Some people have the guts to harass a girl on the street and then argue why she's wearing short clothes or going out at night. Shame on you, friend. Short clothes aren't a girl's clothes. Your thinking is. God forbid, what happened in Bengaluru should ever happen to your sister or daughter."

The video was a response to the widespread molestation of women in Bengaluru during New Year's celebrations in 2016–17. The then Karnataka Home Minister, G Parameshwara, had made a controversial remark, stating, "Such incidents do happen." Following this, several film stars, including Akshay Kumar, publicly expressed outrage and condemned the incident.

What came out in fact-check?

A fact check revealed that this viral claim is misleading. The video is nearly eight years old and unrelated to the ongoing dispute between Pawan Singh and Jyoti Singh. Akshay had made this statement expressing his displeasure over the molestation incident in Bengaluru. Now, this same old video of his is being shared in a false context, linking it to the Pawan Singh-Jyoti Singh controversy. People are advised to be cautious of such posts. It is being shared with a false claim. People are advised to be cautious of any such post.

