Fact Check: Is Premanand Maharaj unwell? Know truth behind paused 'padyatra' in Vrindavan

Vrindavan:

In recent days, multiple posts and videos have gone viral on social media, claiming that renowned Vrindavan saint Premanand Maharaj is in poor health. Several posts allege that his ongoing 'foot march' (padyatra) has been halted due to health concerns. Some even claim that Premanand Ji Maharaj is currently staying at Shri Radha Keli Kunj Ashram, undergoing daily dialysis, with swelling throughout his body and bandages on both hands.

On-ground investigation

To verify these claims, an India TV team visited Shri Radha Keli Kunj Ashram in Uttar Pradesh's Vrindavan, where Premanand Maharaj is currently residing. While the ashram’s members declined to speak on camera, they confirmed off-camera that Maharaj’s health is perfectly fine. They also revealed that the viral video circulating online is actually four-years-old. Moreover, his regular private audiences and spiritual conversations are continuing as usual without interruption.

Reason for foot march suspension

The temporary pause in Maharaj’s padayatra is not due to ill health, but simply because he has shifted his stay from Shri Krishna Sharanam to Radha Keli Kunj Ashram. Earlier, he would walk approximately 3 kilometers daily from Shri Krishna Sharanam to Radha Keli Kunj Ashram as part of his padayatra. Now that he resides directly at Radha Keli Kunj Ashram, the daily walk has been discontinued for the time being.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Premanand Maharaj.

Conclusion of the Fact Check

India TV’s verification has confirmed that Premanand Ji Maharaj is in good health, and the circulating social media claims are entirely false. Followers and the public are advised to ignore misleading videos or posts and rely on verified information to avoid spreading unnecessary panic.