Fact Check: Are Muslims leaving Bareilly fearing police action? Here's the truth behind the viral video Fact Check: A video circulating on social media shows a crowd, wearing Muslim skullcaps, with claims that Muslims are fleeing Bareilly out of fear of action by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the Uttar Pradesh Police.

Amid the police crackdown following violent clashes during the "I Love Muhammad" protest in Bareilly, a video is circulating on social media claiming that Muslims are fleeing the city out of fear after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's threat of "getting you a ticket to hell" and the UP Police's order to identify and take action through CCTV cameras. The video shows a large crowd of Muslims waiting at a railway station platform. However, fact-checking has confirmed that this claim is false.

Notably, on September 26, the "I Love Muhammad" protest in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, turned violent following Friday prayers. The unrest involved stone-pelting, clashes, and police lathicharges. Authorities arrested Ittehad-e-Millat Council chief cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan along with seven others last week. So far, ten FIRs have been filed against around 2,000 individuals linked to the incident. Speaking at a public gathering after the events, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath warned that those participating in the protests would be sent to hell.

What is going viral?

A video claiming that Muslims are fleeing Bareilly is being widely circulated on social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook. One user wrote, "Their ghosts have vanished very quickly. Muslims from across the country gathered in Bareilly under the influence of Bareilly's Tauqeer Raza. Now that the UP police have identified them on camera and ordered action, they are all fleeing Bareilly." Some posts also linked the video to a warning from the Chief Minister.

Investigation

To verify the viral claim, we reverse-searched key frames of the viral video. The video was found on a YouTube channel called The Leader Hindi, uploaded on August 21, 2025, well before the Bareilly violence on September 26, 2025. This confirms that the video predates the riots.

The footage shows a crowd at Bareilly Junction after the Urs-e-Razavi, an annual three-day festival commemorating the death anniversary of Islamic scholar and Sufi saint Imam Ahmed Raza Khan (Aala Hazrat) at the Dargah Aala Hazrat in Bareilly. The festival features rituals, prayers, Naat Mushairas, and cultural programs, attracting millions of pilgrims from across India and abroad. The viral video's caption also included hashtags like "Ala Hazrat" and "Bareilly," indicating its actual context.

The same video was posted on August 21 on Instagram by The Leader Hindi. We found that the same video, even including the text "Goodbye Bareilly, now we're leaving for our homes," has been shared as taking place after the recent violent clashes in Bareilly. Several other videos related to Urs-e-Razavi were also found on The Leader Hindi's Facebook and Instagram accounts, showing people arriving at Bareilly station to attend the Urs, the Bareilly police's preparations for the Urs, and preparations at the dargah. All of these videos were posted between August 19 and 22.

We found several news reports about this.

What came out in fact check?

A fact check revealed this viral claim to be fake. Our investigation revealed that the video is from August, about a month before the recent incident in Bareilly, and shows devotees returning to their hometown after attending the Urs of Aala Hazrat. It is being shared with a false claim. People are advised to be cautious of any such post.

