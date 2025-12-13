Fact Check: Did AIMIM chief Owaisi perform aarti of Lord Hanuman? Know truth of viral video Fact Check: A video is going viral on social media with claims that AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi performed the aarti of Lord Hanuman. Let's find out the truth behind the viral claim.

New Delhi:

In the age of social media, misinformation spreads rapidly, often packaged with visuals that make false claims appear authentic. Such fake content can be misleading and harmful. To counter this, India TV Fact Check regularly investigates viral claims circulating online. A video is currently going viral on social media with claims that AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi performed the aarti of Lord Hanuman. However, fact-checking confirmed that the claim is false.

What is going viral?

A post going viral on social media claims that 'AIMIM chief Owaisi performed the Aarti of Lord Hanuman.' The viral post, shared on the social media platform X, includes a video allegedly showing Owaisi performing Hanuman aarti. The user wrote in the caption of the post, "The one who said '15 minutes' was found performing aarti for 15 minutes. It seems he has found out about his ancestors."

(Image Source : X/@MANOJSR60583090)This is going viral.

Investigation

Since this post was going viral on social media, we decided to investigate the claim. To find out the truth of the viral claim, we searched on Google using relevant keywords. But a keyword search on Google yielded no reports from credible or established media outlets confirming that Owaisi had performed any such religious ritual. In the next stage of our investigation, when we carefully examined the viral video, Owaisi's hand movements and gestures did not seem natural. To further verify the video, it was analysed using the AI detection tool HIVE Moderation, which concluded that the clip was 99 per cent AI-generated.

(Image Source : SCREENSHOT )AI detection tool result

What came out in the fact check?

India TV's fact check confirmed that the viral claim is false. The video circulating on social media has been digitally generated using artificial intelligence and does not show Owaisi performing aarti. The viral post is misleading and based on fabricated content. Viewers are advised to remain cautious and verify information before believing or sharing such posts. India TV Fact Check confirms that the claim is untrue.

