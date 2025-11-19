Fact Check: Tej Pratap Yadav hospitalised after Bihar election results? Here's the truth Fact Check: Social media users are claiming that Tej Pratap Yadav's health deteriorated after losing the election and he has been hospitalized. Let's find the truth of the viral claim.

New Delhi:

These days, it's very easy to present anything on social media with false claims. However, this can be very harmful and dangerous. Fake news spreads rapidly on social media. To warn you against this fake news, we bring you India TV Fact Check. A post is going viral on social media these days, claiming that "Tej Pratap Yadav's health deteriorated after losing the recently concluded Bihar Assembly election."

What's going viral?

A post circulating widely on social media claims that "Tej Pratap Yadav's health worsened after his election defeat." The claim was made by a user on the platform X, who also shared a photograph showing Tej Pratap Yadav wearing an oxygen mask. In the caption, the user wrote, "Tejju Bhaiya is devastated by his loss. No one expected Tej Pratap Yadav to be defeated. I feel very bad for him. First, he was distanced from his family because of love, then suspended from the party for six years. Now this defeat has shocked him and affected his health."

(Image Source : @CHITRA_SPEAK)This is going viral

Fact Check

Since this post was rapidly going viral on social media, we decided to investigate the claim. To verify the veracity of the viral claim, we verified the key frames of the video using Google reverse image search. We found a report published on the news website Aaj Tak on March 15, 2024, where the viral photo was present. According to reports, Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of former Bihar minister and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, has been hospitalized. Tej Pratap complained of chest pain and was immediately admitted to a private hospital in Rajendra Nagar, Patna.

(Image Source : SCREENSHOT OF NEWS WEBSITE )Screenshot of Aaj Tak report.

What did the fact check reveal?

A fact check conducted by India TV confirmed that the viral claim circulating on social media is false. Tej Pratap Yadav's photo is old and is being shared with false claims. Since the claim is misleading, people are advised to be cautious and avoid believing or sharing such posts

