Fact check: PIB debunks fake video of Trump discussing India-Pakistan conflict, shares original clip

New Delhi:

The government’s nodal agency, PIB, on Thursday fact-checked a video of US President Donald Trump, who is allegedly seen discussing the India-Pakistan conflict and claiming that India lost seven fighter jets during hostilities. The video has been regarded as a deepfake by the PIB.

The US President made no such statement and the original video has also been shared in this regard.

“A #deepfake video is being circulated online, falsely portraying the US President @realDonaldTrump as making statements on the India–Pakistan conflict, including false claims about India losing fighter jets. The US President has made NO such statement!” the post read.

The PIB post has also been reposted by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The fake video was being ardently circulated by accounts operating from Pakistan.

India-Pakistan conflict

The Indian Armed Forces launched a massive operation against terror groups in Pakistan and PoK in retaliation to the Pahalgam attack, which killed 26 innocent people. India launched ardent and precise strikes under Operation Sindoor, destroying over nine terror camps.

These locations were key command centres of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), responsible for major attacks like Pulwama (2019) and Mumbai (2008). More than 100 terrorists were killed in the attack.

In retaliation, Pakistan attempted strikes on Indian military bases over the next three days—May 8, 9, and 10. Reacting to this, India launched missile and drone attacks, targeting key military establishments of Pakistan.

After four days of intense cross-border drone and missile exchanges, Pakistan reached out to India and requested for a ceasefire. The hostilities finally ended on May 10 after several rounds of talks between the DGMOs of both sides.

Donald Trump’s ceasefire claims

US President Donald Trump has several times claimed that he played a key role in brokering the truce between India and Pakistan. Trump said he threatened both the countries over trade, which ultimately led to the cessation of hostilities.

India, however, refuted Trump’s narrative by strongly asserting that no third party was involved in India-Pakistan ceasefire and it was done after Islamabad’s request.