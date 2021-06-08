Image Source : YOUTUBE Ray Trailer OUT: Manoj Bajpayee, Ali Fazal starrer Netflix's anthology is intense and gripping

The much-awaited trailer of Netflix's upcoming anthology series 'Ray', based on the stories of the legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray has finally been released. Directed by Abhishek Chaubey, Srijit Mukherji and Vasan Bala, the series is slated for a June 25 release on Netflix. Described as 'four tales of love, lust, betrayal and truth tied together by the visionary writings of Satyajit Ray,' the trailer gives a hint about the exciting journey. It features a stellar cast in Manoj Bajpayee, Fazal, Kay Kay Menon, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Radhika Madan, Basu Prasad, Anindita Bose, Gajraj Rao, and Bidita Bag, among others.

The announcement of the trailer release was done by Ali who took to his Instagram and wrote, "RAY : Ipsit urges you to Remember, #Ray premieres 25 June, only on Netflix. Apna calendar block karna mat bhulna. See you!" Not just him, but even Harshvardhan shared an elongated post, an excerpt from the same reads, "Ray trailer (spotlight) It’s hard for me to forget how I felt this time last year. We were locked in with no vaccine, no cure, no immediate resolution & it was becoming increasingly hard to be optimistic. I was anxious & it was raining a lot with no outlet for my energy... things seemed bleak. I’d shot my scenes in AK vs AK but no one had seen them, I’d completely disconnected & couldn’t even picture being back on set with everything that was going on & things crumbling around us.

They say good things happen when you least expect them to, it was on one of those rainy gloomy days I got a message from @Vasanbala... he said he had something for me & wanted to talk. We got on a video call & I have to admit when he was trying to tell me what this film was going to be like or was about I didn’t get it right away... he just kept saying something about me playing a young actor & kept talking about this character's "look". I honestly didn’t care cuz Vasan has been someone I’ve always wanted to work with. I said yes without reading a single word of the script. What followed was the most incredible 2 months preparing in lockdown and FaceTiming him, reading my scenes aloud & going absolutely crazy enacting them for him alone in my room."

The first episode of 'Ray' is titled 'Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa', the second one is 'Forget Me Not', the third is titled 'Bahrupiya' and the final one is 'Spotlight'. A revolutionary filmmaker, an auteur, and the creator of the iconic 'Feluda' series, Satyajit, along with being an ace filmmaker is also celebrated for writing some of the best short stories India has ever seen.

Niren Bhatt and Siraj Ahmed have adapted the stories for screen with Sayantan Mukherjee as showrunner. Watch the trailer here:

This is not the first time an anthology has been released by the movie streaming platform as previously it had released anthologies such as 'Lust Stories', 'Ghost Stories', 'Pitta Kathalu' and most recently 'Ajeeb Daastaans'.