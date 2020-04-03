Nicole Kidman to star in 'Pretty Things' adaptation

Hollywood star Nicole Kidman will be starring in the series adaptation of the novel "Pretty Things". The "Big Little Lies" star will be seen as one of the two leads in the Amazon adaptation of Janelle Brown's forthcoming novel "Pretty Things". It is being stated that the streaming giant won the rights to the novel in a highly competitive situation with multiple bidders in the race, reports variety.com.

Kidman, who has a first-look deal at Amazon and will produce the project via her Blossom Films banner, was set to appear on TV screens in the near future opposite Hugh Grant in HBO's "The Undoing". However, that series has been pushed. She also has "Nine Perfect Strangers", the adaptation of Liane Moriarty's novel, in the pipeline.

"Pretty Things" novel will be released on April 21. It is about two brilliant, but damaged women who try to survive the greatest game of deceit and destruction they will ever play.

Precisely which character Kidman will play is still under wraps, according to sources.

Brown is set to adapt the novel for the small screen as well as executive producing. In addition, "Skeleton Twins" and "Handmaid's Tale" director Reed Morano is attached to helm and executive produce the series.