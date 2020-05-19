Manish Singh's 'Season's Greetings' is an insight into emotional turbulence faced by person suffering from SAD

Image Source : YOUTUBE Clipping from the film

There are many who are talking about how negatively the coronavirus lockdown has impacted an individuals' psychological well-being. Many wish for the situation to standardizes before the rainstorm. But what about those whose lives are flooded with hopelessness when the downpours show up. The ceaseless sound, the clingy sentiment of wet garments--everything gets to them to such a degree, that they experience a sentiment of drowsiness. They trust that the October warmth will cure the circumstance. Be that as it may, it doesn't. These are the people who have a storm of emotions going inside them since what they are really experiencing is a condition called Seasonal Affective Disorder. Manish Singh's directorial 'Season's Greetings' is a short film based on the experiences of a man suffering from the disorder which is incidentally condensed as SAD.

The fourteen-minute long video is currently available online. It talks about a man in Mumbai suffering from SAD (Seasonal Affective Disorder). Irritated with the summer he waits for the monsoon. But once the monsoon hits the city he starts complaining about the monsoon and gradually gets depressed. He now waits for the monsoon and the chain goes on over and over.

The role of the hero played by Pankaj Jha is a case of 10 million individuals who experience the ill effects of SAD every year in India, as indicated by the Indian Medical Association. Singh who is the writer-director of the film began his career with hit show CID later which he penned for FIR, HEROES, etc.

Talking about the character, Singh told Mumbai Mirror, "He ignores all celebrations, doesn't take part in festivals, and even gets annoyed when he overhears a couple enjoying the prospect of a garam samosa in the pouring rain, because he feels, 'How can someone else be having fun when I am feeling so miserable?'"

Season's Greetings is now in the list of various film festivals namely--Chicago South Asian Film Festival, Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival, (Special Festival Mention), Indian World Film Festival, Nepal Cultural International Film Festival, The Lift off Sessions, Los Angeles Cine Fest, South Asian Short Film Festival among others.

