Kota Factory 2 Twitter reactions: Netizens can't keep calm as Jeetu bhaiya's web show streams on Netflix

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/NINJA_WRITER21 Kota Factory season 2: Netizens can't keep calm as Jeetu bhaiya's web show streams on Netflix

After a glorious season 1, Kota Factory is back with it's season 2. Produced by TVF pictures, the show is bringing back old memories and making us nostalgic as it streams on Netflix. Raghav Subbu directorial is a relatable series with a stellar cast that includes supremely talented actors like Jitendra Kumar, Mayur More, Ranjan Raj, Alam Khan, Ahsaas Channa, Revathi Pillai and Urvi Singh.

'Kota Factory' revolves around the town of Kota - its students, its people and its coaching industry. The show tells this tale through the eyes of a vulnerable teenager 'Vaibhav' and 'Jeetu bhaiya'. It showcases the life of Indian students who prepare for competitive exams.

The second season follows the life of Vaibhav on his journey to Maheshwari - one of Kota's leading training institutes, and how he tries to balance his friendships, his relationship with his mentor and the looming pressure of getting into IIT.

Fans are overjoyed with the launch of the show and flooded Twitter with their reactions. One of the users wrote, "You can't describe this series, you can only feel it...."