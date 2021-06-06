Image Source : INSTA/ASHANEGI Khwabon Ke Parindey Teaser: This tale of friendship starring Asha Negi will leave you wanting for more

3 friends, 1 stranger & a journey of life with countless memories - Khwabon Ke Parindey, an all-new offering from Voot, starring Asha Negi, Mrinal Dutt, Manasi Moghe & Tushar Sharma. Directed by Tapasvi Mehta, the show celebrates friendship, hope, travel and rediscoveries of oneself & life and how your friends are your truth serum who will bring out the best in you. The highly anticipated series will show an impulsive wild child, a pragmatic & practical guy, simple and sassy good girl & a quirky rugged hitchhiker take a trip across the scenic landscapes of Melbourne to Perth, on a journey that gives them an opportunity to fall in love, combat fears and heal wounds.

The teaser captures only a glimpse of this epic adventure of four youngsters finding a completely new version of themselves. Get ready to dwell into the journey of the lives of Bindiya, Dixit, Megha and Tushar as they uncover their deep rooted problems, while having fun and building unexpected relationships.

The announcement of the teaser release was made by Asha on her Instagram handle where she wrote, "Is super super adventure ke liye Iam excited.. are you?? #repost @voot 14th June ko yeh 4 parindey are all set for an EPIC adventure to find themselves iss chaos bhare world mein. Kya inke incredible safar ke liye ho aap excited? Catch all the madness of this Voot Original - Khwabon Ke Parindey for free."

Asha while talking about the series said, "Khwabon Ke Parindey is a journey of life and hope, but sometimes all you need are close friends to help you rediscover yourself. Bindiya, my character on the show is this complete wild child, who believes in embracing life every single day. When you shoot for a show like this, you tend to relive the moments with your best friends and I did too. However, over a period of time Mrinal, Mansi, Tushar and I got along really well and from being just co-stars we gradually became good friends; making the journey exciting."

She adds, "The entire experience of shooting for the show, made me realise the importance of friends and why it is necessary to have them around you. They are like your truth serum, who help you unravel your deepest secrets and fears and then help you get through it."

"The 60 days of shooting throughout Australia with this amazing young crew has been an unforgettable experience and I would go back to that time in a heartbeat. I thoroughly enjoyed playing Bindiya; although challenging, the transition of my portrayal of roles from television to web has been extremely refreshing. A big thank you to my Rockstar director, Tapasvi Mehta and Voot for giving me this opportunity that has not only challenged me as an actor but as an individual as well," she further states.

Buckle up as Bindiya takes you on an exceptional journey of friendship, hope and life through the picturesque landscape of Australia in Voot’s all new Original – Khwabon Ke Parindey. The show will stream on 14th June 2021 only on Voot.