Have deleted the scene, but don't appreciate bullying: Ekta Kapoor on 'Triple X' S2 controversy

Producer Ekta Kapoor, who has been booked on the charges of spreading obscenity in her web show "Triple X" season 2, said the team has deleted the scene in question but the bullying and rape threats by social media trolls are in bad taste. An FIR has been registered against Kapoor and two others in Indore, Madhya Pradesh on charges of obscenity, hurting religious feelings, and improper use of national emblems in the second season of "Triple X", police said on Saturday. The FIR also mentions about a particular scene that allegedly portrays the Indian Army's uniform in a highly objectionable way, an officer said.

Kapoor, the founder of ALTBalaji, which is owned by her production house, Balaji Telefilms, said their organisation is "deeply respectful" of the Indian Army and apologised for hurting any sentiments unintentionally. "As an individual and as an organisation we are deeply respectful towards Indian Army. Their contribution to our well being and security is immense. We have already deleted the scene that is being spoken about, so action has been taken from our side. "We fully apologise for any sentiment that is hurt unintentionally. What we don't appreciate is the bullying and the rape threats by the trolls," the producer said in a statement.

Since the issue has surfaced the internet, producer Ekta Kapoor has been subjected to rape and death threats on social media. Looking at the hurling of abuses at her which outrightly outrage her modesty as a woman, women from all across have come in the massive wave of support of her. While some questioned the disturbing nature of sending rape threats a woman, the others called out the police, women cell to take account of the situation as well as come in support by tagging their handles. Some also gave a fact check and asked the need for blowing the issue up when the scenes have already been deleted. Ekta Kapoor is being bullied on social media and that has outraged everyone. The social media went abuzz with a massive counter conversation on Ekta.

TV actors also came forward in support of the producer and expressed disappointment about the behavior of people. Actor Iqbal Khan said in a statement to Hindustan Times, “I know how it affects an individual at times. Even when you make up your mind to stay away from such negative things. Social media is full of these keyboard soldiers, who don’t have the guts to come out in the open and they prefer hurling abuses at people from their hideouts. They are simply a bunch of losers".

(With PTI inputs)

