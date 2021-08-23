Follow us on Image Source : HBO MAX FRIENDS to Greys Anatomy, 5 legendary shows that hit impressive milestone of airing for more than 10 seasons

It takes a special kind of universal appeal to be able to continually grab eyeballs with every new generation, like changing seasons! With new content being churned out every day, it’s nearly an impossible feat to be able to withstand the shifts in the ever-evolving world of entertainment. From sitcoms to crime dramas, these iconic TV shows have proved their mettle with their impressive run of more than 10 seasons! These shows have masterfully crafted endearing characters and fascinating storylines that will remain etched in our memories for years to come.

1. Two and a half Men on Comedy Central India

The sea-facing Malibu beach house and Charlie Sheen’s signature dry humor made Two and half Men one of the highest earning sitcoms of all time. The dynamic duo of the two brothers and their numerous ups and downs in career, relationships and friendships has been a memorable journey for us all! Despite being replaced by Ashton Kutcher in the later seasons, the hit show continued to maintain its popularity with the masses.

2. Law and Order: Special Victims Unit on Colors Infinity

With a staggering 22 seasons and running, its safe to say this award-winning crime drama series is loved by all! The series debuted in the 1990s, diving into the dark underbelly of investigating heinous instances of sexual crimes in New York City. Each episode details the case history and the legal challenges the detectives at the police department face while dealing with the aftermath. The stellar series made history with 91 award nominations in its 2-decade run on television.

3. F.R.I.E.N.D.S. on Comedy Central India

Who could ever forget this gang of kooky friends who made us all wish Central Perk was a real place? One of the most successful sitcoms of all time, Friends has an unbeatable legacy dating back to the early 90s! Heartwarming, hilarious and always entertaining, Friends has been a staple for every generation including Gen Z. The show perfectly captures aspects of daily lives, making this exceptionally relatable series strike a nerve with every kind of viewer.

4. Greys Anatomy on Disney+Hotstar

With the medical drama well known for its heart-wrenching storylines and complicated work dynamics, its showrunner Shonda Rhimes has been applauded on numerous occasions for creating this work of art. Covering a mass shooting, 20-hour long surgeries and unexplainable medical conditions, this ensemble drama covers it all. Best known for its romantic partnerships, this series captures the trials and tribulations of balancing the scales between responsibilities and romance perfectly.

5. Shark Tank on Colors Infinity

Business meets reality shows in this enterprising TV series gunning to make hundreds of common folks turn their American dream into reality! Ambitious entrepreneurs from across America gain a once-in-a-lifetime chance to pitch their business to a panel of investors looking to finance the ones that prove their worth with the most innovative pitches. The first of its kind, this series has helped thousands of people make headway for their entrepreneurial dreams.