Celina Jaitly on Season's Greetings: My mother's last wish was to see me back in films

Actress Celina Jaitly's comeback film Season's Greetings, directed by Ram Kamal Mukherjee is a tribute to legendary filmmaker Rituparno Ghosh. The film is alls et to release on April 15 on Zee5. Ahead of the film's release, the actress got candid about her comeback in an exclsuive interaction with India TV. Celina Jaitly, whio is currently in Austria with her husband and kids, said that Season's Greetings happened to her at a time when she was on a emotional roller-coaster ride in her personal life.
"When Ram Kamal Mukherjee narrated the story to me, I was going through some peronal losses myself. I had lost both my parents and son and when during the film's narration, I remembered my mother whose last wish was to see me back in films", she was quoted as saying.
Celina Jaitly shared an emotional post on social media after her mother Meeta Jaily lost her battle to cancer Taking to her Facebook account, Celina Jaitly wrote, “A thousand tears could not bring you back, I know, because I cried.. thousand words could not bring you back I know, because I tried.... Our most beloved, gorgeous and stunning mother, Meeta Jaitly left us yesterday on the 8th of June 2018 (Lucknow) to join her soulmate and beloved husband Colonel Vikram Kumar Jaitly just 11 months after his tragic and untimely demise”.
Maa tumi phirey aasho..😢 😢😢😢😢https://t.co/OH8PyiDXDE pic.twitter.com/5GkGJx0l4f— Celina Jaitly (@CelinaJaitly) June 13, 2018
Earlier, Celina took to her Instagram account to share her experience of shooting for the film, its poster, and how she never imagined all of this would come at a time when the world would be dealing with a deadly virus, read it right here:
AFTER A SUCCESSFUL STINT WORLDWIDE AT INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVALS ...... |**PROUDLY ANNOUNCING **| | GLOBAL PREMIERE 15 APRIL 2020 | OF OUR FILM | Seasons Greetings- A Tribute to Rituporno Ghosh | ON ZEE5 | When I was shooting my last film poster in 2011, I never imagined the the next film poster/ release will be at a time when ... - A mutant film virus would have shut down the whole world, - The fact the my parents won’t be alive to be the first to give their feedback as always. - The fact that I would be married, living in Europe, and the next poster would be shot when I would be the mother of 3 beautiful boys, - A day in future when section 377 would have been revoked and all LGBTQI in India would have attained right to life. -The fact that I would have the privilege to work with a trans actor. Through all these Seasons of my journey i have learnt that life is unpredictable and we must not wait for tomorrow and give today our best. Having decided to continue seeing the promise of spring in depth of winters We are sure our film will be exactly what you need to keep your spirits entertained in this global lockdown. So keep your glasses topped as we gear to bring the solution to keep you safely entertained in your homes. Watch world premiere of Seasons Greetings-A Tribute to Rituporno Ghosh exclusively on Zee5 15 April 2020. Thank you RamKamal and everlasting gratitude to : @ZEE5, @ZEE5Premium, @tarkat07, @_subhashchandra, @unitednations, @free.equal , @charlesradcliffe @ramkamalmukherjee, @imaritrads, @mukherjeesarbani, @sayani_palit, @jaan.kumar.sanu, @singer.kshailendra, @shreeghatak, @khanazharofficial #exclusive #breakingnews #bollywood #film #zee #zee5 #celinajaitly #celinajaitley #lillettedubey #beautyqueen #kolkata #lgbt #lockdown #pandemic #corona #staysafe #stayhome #stayhomechallenge #celina #c #filmwave #seasonsgreetings #rituparnoghosh
Lillette Dubey also features in the mother-daughter relationship saga that marks the playback debut of Kumar Sanu's son, Jaan.