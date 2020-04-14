Image Source : INSTAGRAM Celina Jaitly on Season's Greetings: My mother's last wish was to see me back in films

Actress Celina Jaitly's comeback film Season's Greetings, directed by Ram Kamal Mukherjee is a tribute to legendary filmmaker Rituparno Ghosh. The film is alls et to release on April 15 on Zee5. Ahead of the film's release, the actress got candid about her comeback in an exclsuive interaction with India TV. Celina Jaitly, whio is currently in Austria with her husband and kids, said that Season's Greetings happened to her at a time when she was on a emotional roller-coaster ride in her personal life.

"When Ram Kamal Mukherjee narrated the story to me, I was going through some peronal losses myself. I had lost both my parents and son and when during the film's narration, I remembered my mother whose last wish was to see me back in films", she was quoted as saying.

Celina Jaitly shared an emotional post on social media after her mother Meeta Jaily lost her battle to cancer Taking to her Facebook account, Celina Jaitly wrote, “A thousand tears could not bring you back, I know, because I cried.. thousand words could not bring you back I know, because I tried.... Our most beloved, gorgeous and stunning mother, Meeta Jaitly left us yesterday on the 8th of June 2018 (Lucknow) to join her soulmate and beloved husband Colonel Vikram Kumar Jaitly just 11 months after his tragic and untimely demise”.

Earlier, Celina took to her Instagram account to share her experience of shooting for the film, its poster, and how she never imagined all of this would come at a time when the world would be dealing with a deadly virus, read it right here:

Lillette Dubey also features in the mother-daughter relationship saga that marks the playback debut of Kumar Sanu's son, Jaan.

