Image Source : INSTA/ARJUN/SUMEET/FANS_0F_PARAMBRATA Arjun Mathur, Sumeet Vyas, Parambrata Chatterjee to star in Lionsgate Play series 'U-Special'

Lionsgate Play has roped in actors Arjun Mathur, Sumeet Vyas and Parambrata Chatterjee for its upcoming college drama series, the streaming platform announced on Wednesday. The show is the second original series to be green lit by the streamer after the remake of American comedy series "Casual", featuring Lara Dutta and Prateik Babbar in the lead. Tentatively titled “U Special”, the new series will be directed by "Karwaan" director Akarsh Khurana, who will also serve as the showrunner.

Adhaar Khurana, who worked as an assistant director on "Karwaan", will co-direct. The story is set in the cheerful, quirky and vibrant world of a large university campus filled with young people from all over the country.

"We live with them, love with them, and share their highs and lows while they build, abandon, rebuild and eventually own their hopes, dreams and ideals. We also watch them encounter one of the most corrupt, widespread and long running academic scams ever to hit the north of India," read the official synopsis.

Rohit Jain, Managing Director South Asia and Networks-Emerging Markets Asia, said they are excited to announce their line-up of exciting and provocative original programming.

"This series is designed to connect and resonate with young audiences who are our largest demographic. The production starts this month, with the show coming to the comfort of screens soon," Jain said in a statement.

"U Special" will also feature Rukshar Dhillon, Taaruk Raina, Gopal Datt and Ahsaas Channa.