Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AADIL KHAN After 'Shikara' actor Aadil Khan bags Neeraj Pandey's 'Special ops', pens emotional message

Bollywood’s new and rising name, Aadil Khan, received a plethora of love from the audience for his 2020 hit film 'Shikara', directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. Aadil, who made it big as an actor is now going to be seen next in the series 'Special Ops'. The series is being directed by Neeraj Pandey. The Filmmaker took to Instagram and introduced the cast of his show. He also introduced actor Aadil Khan, the latest addition to the cast of the series. Posting up a picture of himself with lead actor Kay Kay Menon and Aftab Shivdasani, Aadil, Neeraj captioned: "And the family goes BIGGER Thanks all for the love, encouragement and blessings."

On the other hand, Aadil Khan took to his Instagram and wrote "Since I was small I have been a dreamer. And in life I have learnt that "The more you dream, the more you achieve". I take immense joy to announce that I am now a part of the “Special Ops” franchise."

The excited Aadil further said, "I am at the top of my excitement right now and I am utterly grateful to Neeraj Pandey sir for letting me be a part of his Universe. I can’t describe the degree of talent and vision he possesses. There’s always so much to learn from him. I am truly blessed. Also the fact that I am working alongside the legendary Kay Kay Menon sir and Aftab Shivdasani is indeed one hell of an achievement for me."

"I thank Allah and I thank my mother whom I believe is constantly behind Allah making sure that I get the best in this world. This one, and everything else is for you Amma," the actor ended with a red heart.

'Special Ops' is originally a Disneyplus Hotstar series that received immense appreciation and is renewed for another season.

For those unversed, Aadil Khan played Shiv Kumar in his previous film 'Shikara.' The film was about the mass exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in early 1990, in the wake of violent Islamist insurgency.